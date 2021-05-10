BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT previews electric T-Class
UP NEXT
New 2023 Porsche Macan EV shown testing in official images

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT previews electric T-Class

Van-based MPV will arrive in petrol, diesel and EV variants
News
4 mins read
10 May 2021

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT previews the brand’s new T-Class MPV, the electric version of which will be the ninth model from its EQ sub-brand.

Based on the upcoming second-generation Citan light commercial vehicle (LCV), the concept showcases Mercedes’ plans for an LCV-derived MPV offered with petrol, diesel and pure-electric drivetrains. Combustion variants will be sold as the T-Class, while the EV will take the EQT name into production.

"We are expanding our portfolio with the T-Class. It will appeal to families and private customers who enjoy leisure activities and need a lot of space and maximum variability. And as the Concept EQT shows: we will also be offering a fully electric model in this segment in the future," says Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Set to rival the Volkswagen Caddy, Citroen Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo when UK sales get underway in 2022, the new model has been developed in partnership with Renault; the T-Class is twinned with the third-generation Kangoo, while the EQT is a sister model to the recently announced Kangoo E-Tech Electric.

The Concept EQT previews the styling of the new Mercedes-Benz MPV with production-bound cues including a prominent black panel grille featuring a 3D star effect and slim LED headlamps up front as well as a full-width rear light bar. Concept car flourishes include large wheelhouses, 21-inch wheels shod with low profile 235/45 R21 tyres, an expansive panoramic glass roof and a leather-lined interior featuring an integrated skateboard carrier at the rear.

The production versions of the T-Class and EQT will be unveiled later this year, with toned-down design features but offering overall packaging and accommodation largely unchanged from the concept.

Full details will be revealed closer to its arrival, though the latest offering from Mercedes-Benz’s Van division is planned to offer the choice of either a standard wheelbase in combination with a five-seat layout or, as previewed by the Concept EQT, an extended wheelbase with a seven-seat layout.

Underpinning the two models will be Renault’s CMF-B platform, which supports both combustion and electric powertrains.

At 4945mm in length, 1863mm in width and 1826mm in height, the Concept EQT is 92mm longer, 8mm wider and 8mm higher than the Volkswagen Caddy Maxi. Entry to the front is via front-hinged doors, while rear access is via a set of sliding doors, electronically operated on the concept but set to be manual on the production version. A large tailgate opens at bumper level to reveal a flat luggage compartment, which can be extended by removing the rear-most seats and folding the second row.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Ford S Max Hybrid 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford S-Max 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Mini JCW 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mini John Cooper Works 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The long wheelbase and tall stature of the new MPV model helps to maximise interior space in the first two rows, and allows for a wide variety of storage spaces throughout the cabin. The second seat row is designed to accommodate up to three child seats. Fold away plastic tables, meanwhile, are integrated into the backs of the front seats.

While the white Nappa leather of the concept car will make way for harder-wearing nylon fabric upholstery on the production versions, the design of the dashboard and its controls, including the centre touchscreen display, will be retained. 

Among the standard features will be the same MBUX operating system as that used by the A-Class and other new Mercedes-Benz models. Safety functions will include automatic emergency braking, lane assist, cross wind assist, trailer stability control and adaptive cruise control with a traffic assist feature.

Mercedes-Benz’s aim with the Citan-based T-Class is to emulate the sales success of the larger Vito and V-class. The brand claims it will offer premium levels of connectivity and quality in a market segment traditionally associated with affordable pricing and everyday versatility.    

Drivetrains are as yet unconfirmed, but will likely mirror the diesel and petrol options offered by the Kangoo, in combination with either a standard six-speed manual or optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Included is a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol unit developing 113bhp as well as a 1.5-litre diesel offered with a range of outputs from 74bhp-109bhp. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The EQT, meanwhile, is in line to receive a 101bhp electric motor in combination with a 45kWh battery. In the Kangoo E-Tech Electric, this combination offers a claimed range of around 165 miles.

The EQT will be the ninth Mercedes-Benz model to be sold under the German car maker’s EQ electric vehicle sub-brand, following the EQC, EQV, EQA, EQS and EQB as well as the yet to be revealed but officially confirmed EQE, EQE SUV and EQS SUV. 

The T-Class and EQT are planned to be produced alongside the Renault Kangoo and Kangoo E-Tech Electric at the French car maker’s MCA factory in Maubeuge, France.

READ MORE

First drive: 2022 Mercedes-Benz Citan prototype review

Mercedes-Benz: six new EQ electric models by 2022

Mercedes-Benz: electric C-Class likely to arrive after 2024

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz B Class B180 [1.5] Cdi Se 5dr Auto
2014
£7,928
53,490miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class E220 Bluetec Se 5dr 7g-tronic
2015
£8,650
75,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B Class B180 Cdi Blueefficiency Sport 5dr Auto
2014
£8,795
49,773miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B Class B180 [1.5] Cdi Sport 5dr Auto
2014
£8,795
56,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Cdi Blueefficiency Executive Se 2dr Auto
2014
£8,880
73,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 Cdi Eco Se 5dr
2015
£8,905
65,085miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B Class B180 Cdi Se 5dr Auto
2015
£8,990
58,654miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 Cdi Eco Se 5dr
2015
£9,000
85,773miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Cdi Executive Se 2dr Auto
2014
£9,295
55,992miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
abkq 10 May 2021

An EV which is a tarted-up T class (whatever it is) which in turn is a tarted-up Renault.

So a 'premium' brand is now about wrapping seats in leather and putting a big star at the front.

It's not even visually inventive or interesting.

For EV and the future of motoing, forget about Mercedes and the like and instead look towards Hyundai/Kia, Volvo/Polestar etc.

Roadster 10 May 2021

I recall the days when a car that wore the Mercedes-Benz badge was actually desirable, thoroughly designed and engineered with little compromise, was worthy of that badge and was expensive feeling (and at times exquisite) and worthy of its premium price. This new T-Class is indicative of what Mercedes now is and what it has become, and has been more or less the case during the past 25 years. In fact the past 10 years has probably seen some of the worst and most disappointing models produced with Mercedes' sole focus being on style, glitz and a wow factor rather than substance. Just compare something like the W140 S-Class and the first C-Class to today's models to see the difference in Mercedes' ethos.

Peter Cavellini 10 May 2021

But, will it make it to the UK?, it's quite big,and it won't be cheap in either sense, don't get me wrong, l like the look, it's well proportioned, not struck on the interior though,looks a bit old fashioned.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Ford S Max Hybrid 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford S-Max 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Mini JCW 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mini John Cooper Works 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

View all latest drives