BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-Benz: electric C-Class likely to arrive after 2024
UP NEXT
UK car production falls 27.3% in January 2021

Mercedes-Benz: electric C-Class likely to arrive after 2024

An EV equivalent to the C-Class saloon is at least a few years away, according to the company COO
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
26 February 2021

Mercedes-Benz chief operating officer Markus Schafer says an electric equivalent to the C-Class executive saloon is unlikely to arrive until at least 2024, and will be built on the firm’s new electric-focused architecture.

The firm is currently expanding its line-up of electric vehicles, which the EQC SUV set to be joined this year by the EQA crossover and EQB small SUV. The EQE and EQS saloons, equivalent to the E-Class and S-Class, are due to be revealed later this year.

While the C-Class and S-Class share the MRA platform, Schafer hinted that a future electric C-Class equivalent would not use the new electric MEA platform that will underpin the EQS - and would instead likely adopt the firm’s new MMA platform.

Asked by Autocar about plans for an EQ saloon equivalent to the C-Class, Schafer said: “This vehicle addresses the current demand we believe is high around the globe from a loyal customer base. At the same time we’re offering a number of electric vehicles with EQA, EQB and EQB and, in the next couple of months, the EQS and the EQE, so there’s a wide range of vehicles.

“Do we expand? Yes we will. We gave a glimpse of our future MMA architecture, which we consider electric-first. The next platform is for compact and mixed-size vehicles from 2024, and this MMA platform is an electric-first architecture. It will be used for compact cars and it has the potential to reach into the mid-size segment as well. We are in the midst of this work and this could be a potential offer for more pure EV vehicles, including this class.”

READ MORE

New 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives with luxury focus

First ride: 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class prototype review

Opinion: Why the 2021 C-Class has ditched the six

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Cdi Amg Sport Edition 2dr Auto [premium Plus]
2014
£9,995
76,695miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Cdi Amg Sport Edition 4dr Auto [premium Plus]
2014
£10,990
58,102miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Bluetec Se Executive 4dr
2015
£11,000
56,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Cdi Amg Sport Edition 2dr Auto [premium Plus]
2014
£11,100
52,247miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Bluetec Sport 4dr Auto
2014
£11,499
80,297miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Bluetec Sport 4dr Auto
2014
£11,878
63,043miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Bluetec Se 4dr Auto
2015
£12,300
39,132miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Bluetec Se Executive 4dr Auto
2015
£12,400
68,024miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220d Amg Line 5dr Auto
2015
£12,465
82,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Large 16429 Rio31.0T GDi48ViMT

Kia Rio 1.0 T-GDi 48V 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona 1.6 hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 2021 UK review

12 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review on road front

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 4x4 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 100 2021 UK review

1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz C-class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Can the C-Class, our perennial runner-up in the compact saloon category, finally reach the top spot?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Large 16429 Rio31.0T GDi48ViMT

Kia Rio 1.0 T-GDi 48V 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona 1.6 hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 2021 UK review

12 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review on road front

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 4x4 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 100 2021 UK review

1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives