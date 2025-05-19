Mercedes-AMG is ramping up testing of its answer to the Lotus Eletre and Porsche Cayenne Electric as it primes its saloon counterpart for a debut in the coming weeks.

Currently known as the electric GT SUV (a name that could be carried into production), the super-SUV is set to reach UK forecourts in 2027. It's the first SUV that AMG has developed independently of Mercedes-Benz.

The EV will sit on the AMG.EA platform, which will be used first for the four-door production version of the Vision AMG saloon concept in 2026.

The platform will feature 800V electricals and advanced axial-flux electric motors in both twin- and tri-motor powertrains, with outputs well over 1000bhp expected to be offered.

Developed by Yasa, the Oxfordshire-based firm owned by Mercedes-Benz, these motors each develop up to 480bhp and 590lb ft of torque and are seen by AMG as a key performance differentiator for its new SUV.

Among the performance benchmarks for the GT SUV is the 906bhp Lotus Eletre R.

The GT SUV will be heavily focused on road-going performance, but insiders have told Autocar it will offer variable ride height control to improve ground clearance in off-road use.

As for its styling, prototypes have revealed that its bold-looking design will incorporate elements that provide clear visual connections with its saloon sibling.

The front end is also set to feature a new interpretation of AMG’s Panamericana grille, together with distinctive headlights that include the three-pointed star graphics.

Flared wheel arches and wide rear haunches dominate the flanks, while retractable door handles – as seen on the EQE SUV and EQS SUV – increase aerodynamic efficiency.