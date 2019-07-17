Mercedes-AMG GLC43 updated with more power and fresh looks

Mercedes-AMG has increased the output of the GLC43 4Matic SUV and GLC43 4Matic Coupe as part of a mid-life facelift for the two models.

Originally launched in 2016, the BMW X3 M40i and X4 M40i rivals receive an updated version of Mercedes’ twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine among a long list of changes.

With revised software, the 60-degree unit now develops an added 23bhp, taking the overall output of both cars up to 396bhp at 5500rpm. Torque, meanwhile, remains the same as before at 369lb ft between 2500 and 4500rpm.

Drive continues to be sent through a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with AMG’s so-called TCT (Torque Clutch Transmission) software package. It is allied to a standard four-wheel drive system featuring a 31:69 front-to-rear apportioning of drive.

The driver can choose between five different drive modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual via an AMG Dynamics agility control system. As well as offering different parameters for the throttle and gearbox, it also alters the steering and damping qualities of the standard AMG Ride Control suspension.