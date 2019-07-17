Mercedes-AMG GLC43 updated with more power and fresh looks

3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 now develops 396bhp in both SUV and Coupé forms
by Greg Kable
17 July 2019

Mercedes-AMG has increased the output of the GLC43 4Matic SUV and GLC43 4Matic Coupe as part of a mid-life facelift for the two models.

Originally launched in 2016, the BMW X3 M40i and X4 M40i rivals receive an updated version of Mercedes’ twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine among a long list of changes.

With revised software, the 60-degree unit now develops an added 23bhp, taking the overall output of both cars up to 396bhp at 5500rpm. Torque, meanwhile, remains the same as before at 369lb ft between 2500 and 4500rpm.

Drive continues to be sent through a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with AMG’s so-called TCT (Torque Clutch Transmission) software package. It is allied to a standard four-wheel drive system featuring a 31:69 front-to-rear apportioning of drive.

The driver can choose between five different drive modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual via an AMG Dynamics agility control system. As well as offering different parameters for the throttle and gearbox, it also alters the steering and damping qualities of the standard AMG Ride Control suspension.  

Despite the increase in reserves, Mercedes-AMG quotes the same 0-62mph time for the new models as their predecessors at 4.9sec. As before, top speed also continues to be limited to 155mph, while combined cycle fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are put at 27.7mpg and 232g/km on the NEDC cycle.

By comparison, the X3 M40i and X4 M40i’s turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine kicks out 355bhp and 343lb ft, providing them with a claimed 0-62mph time of 4.9sec and limited 155mph top speed together with combined consumption and CO2 emissions of 32.8mpg and 199g/km.

The 2019-model-year GLC43 4Matic SUV and GLC43 4Matic Coupe are distinguished from their predecessors by a new-look AMG Panamericana grille, as seen on the latest GLC63 SUV and GLC63 Coupe. As part of their facelift, they also receive new LED headlamps graphics, re-profiled front and rear bumpers, and new look wheels ranging in diameter from 19in to 21in.  

Heading the changes to the interior is the adoption of Mercedes-Benz’s new MBUX operating system, which allows the Infotainment functions to be operated via either a new touchpad between the front seats or touch control buttons on the steering wheel, as well as optional voice control and gesture control features. Despite the upgrade, though, the GLC43 4Matic SUV and GLC43 4Matic Coupe continue to go without touchscreen control.

The GLC43 will likely go on sale for around £50,000 in the UK, with the GLC43 Coupé coming in a few thousand pounds higher. Mercedes-AMG is yet to reveal when both cars are set for delivery, though they are expected to reach UK customers by the end of the year.

