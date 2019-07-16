New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Shooting Brake arrives with 415bhp

Coupé-style estate receives the same headline-grabbing 2.0-litre unit as its hot hatchback and saloon stablemates
by Greg Kable
16 July 2019

The renewal of Mercedes-AMG’s compact car line-up has continued with the unveiling of the new CLA 45 4Matic Shooting Brake. 

The coupé-cum-estate is set for UK delivery in late 2019, priced around £55,000, and is the third AMG model to get the company’s new 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, after the recently revealed A45 4Matic hatchback and CLA 45 4Matic saloon

A development of the first-generation’s M133 unit, the new M139 2.0-litre turbo engine will be offered in two states of tune. 

The UK will only offer the more powerful iteration, the range-topping CLA 45 S 4Matic Shooting Brake. It develops 39bhp and 18lb ft more than its predecessor at a class-leading 415bhp and 369lb ft. 

As with the A45 4Matic and CLA 45 4Matic, drive is channelled through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel. A reconfigured Haldex-style multi-plate-clutch four-wheel-drive system features a Torque Control mechanism that uses two clutches to apportion power individually to each rear wheel. 

Our Verdict

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

The Mercedes CLA 45 AMG is not as rabid as the smaller, slightly lighter A 45 AMG, but it is still an intriguing, if pricey, entry point to AMG ownership

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Audi S4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi S4 2019 review
    S4 ditches petrol for a V6 TDI engine and mild-hybridisation. Just how...
  • Audi A4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi A4 2019 review
    Tech upgrades give the A4’s cabin a welcome lift. Dynamically much the same...
  • BMW 1 Series M135i 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    BMW 1 Series M135i 2019 review
    Fastest BMW 1 Series is quick and accomplished but lacks the character of the...

The changes to the four-wheel-drive system have allowed AMG to give the new model a Drift mode function. It’s accessed through a revised Dynamic Select system that offers up to six driving modes, including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Race. 

Mercedes-AMG claims a 0-62mph time of 4.1sec for the CLA 45 4Matic Shooting Brake and 4.0sec for the S version. The top speed is artificially limited to 155mph, although customers can choose to raise it to 168mph via an optional Driver’s Package. 

The CLA 45 4Matic Shooting Brake adopts the same stylistic changes as the new CLA 45 4Matic saloon. Included is an AMG-specific Panamericana-style grille with vertical slats, a more heavily structured front bumper and wider front wings housing a broader front track than that used by standard CLA models. 

At the rear, the new AMG model adopts a larger spoiler above its tailgate as well as a redesigned rear bumper that features an integral diffuser. 

With a tailgate opening that’s 236mm wider, at 871mm, and 10 litres more boot capacity, at 505 litres, the new CLA 45 4Matic Shooting Brake is claimed to have not only improved performance potential but also a boost in practicality over the model it replaces. 

Read more

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 review

Mercedes-AMG unveils most powerful four-pot engine ever​

Mercedes-AMG A45 S unleashed as 415bhp mega-hatch​

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Audi S4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi S4 2019 review
    S4 ditches petrol for a V6 TDI engine and mild-hybridisation. Just how...
  • Audi A4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi A4 2019 review
    Tech upgrades give the A4’s cabin a welcome lift. Dynamically much the same...
  • BMW 1 Series M135i 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    BMW 1 Series M135i 2019 review
    Fastest BMW 1 Series is quick and accomplished but lacks the character of the...