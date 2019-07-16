New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Shooting Brake arrives with 415bhp

The renewal of Mercedes-AMG’s compact car line-up has continued with the unveiling of the new CLA 45 4Matic Shooting Brake.

The coupé-cum-estate is set for UK delivery in late 2019, priced around £55,000, and is the third AMG model to get the company’s new 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, after the recently revealed A45 4Matic hatchback and CLA 45 4Matic saloon.

A development of the first-generation’s M133 unit, the new M139 2.0-litre turbo engine will be offered in two states of tune.

The UK will only offer the more powerful iteration, the range-topping CLA 45 S 4Matic Shooting Brake. It develops 39bhp and 18lb ft more than its predecessor at a class-leading 415bhp and 369lb ft.

As with the A45 4Matic and CLA 45 4Matic, drive is channelled through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel. A reconfigured Haldex-style multi-plate-clutch four-wheel-drive system features a Torque Control mechanism that uses two clutches to apportion power individually to each rear wheel.