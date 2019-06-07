Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe 2019 review

What is it?
This is the facelifted version of the fastest SUV Mercedes makes. Like all models in the GLC range, the superheated AMG 63 and 63 S have been treated to a mid-life nip and tuck, which extends to some cosmetic tweaks, upgraded infotainment and some mind-boggling driver mode additions.
Externally, the changes are subtle, with both the regular GLC and the GLC Coupé - which we're testing here - getting sleeker LED headlights, an even more prominent grille, revised tail-lights and a natty pair of trapezoidal talpipe surrounds. There are also some fresh alloy wheel designs, including an optional 21in set.
Inside, the influence of the latest A-Class is brought to bear, with the introduction of the latest MBUX infotainment and digital dial pack. There’s also Mercedes' latest steering wheel design, complete with its bewildering array of buttons and switches. Still, it looks good and feels nice in your hands.
Mechanically, the changes are small. The multi-chamber air springs and adaptive dampers are now standard on the 63 and 63 S, as is an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Channelling power is the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic gearbox and the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system that can send torque wherever it’s needed.
