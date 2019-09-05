Mazda details UK pricing for new CX-30 crossover

Mazda has announced UK pricing and specifications for its new CX-30 compact crossover.
Sitting between the CX-3 and CX-5, the new model is priced from £22,895. It's available initially with a choice of two petrol engines and five trim levels.
Entry-level SE-L comes equipped with 16in metallic alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, chrome exhaust tips and automatic wipers as standard. Inside, it receives a cloth interior, manually adjustable front seats, a head-up display and an electronic parking brake.
SE-L Lux adds £1300 to the model’s list price, bringing front parking sensors, heated front seats, a rear-view camera and a powered tailgate. Sport Lux, from £25,295, includes 18in alloy wheels, a black front grille and adaptive LED headlights.
GT Sport and GT Sport Tech head up the CX-30 range from £27,095, adding automatically tilting wing mirrors, a black leather interior, a heated steering wheel and a 360deg camera.
Bishop
Now the shape of the 3 Hatch makes sense!
Seeing this new CX-30 CUV, suddenly Mazda's brave decision relating to that C-pillar on the 3 Hatch makes sense. The CX-30 is clearly aimed at the family buyer, leaving the 5 door version of the 3 to take on a quasi-coupe look. Both are very fine looking things, with lots of individual style. Note how the new smaller Alfa CUV concept has very similar surfacing to the Mazda and, if anything, the Mazda is the better looking, more balanced design.
xxxx
Family car
Why family would want that 'munter' impractical 3 hatchback over this is beyond me. Mazda just got back on track IMHO.
Please, please come with a Turbo 1.5'ish option
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
si73
xxxx wrote:
I actually like the 3, looked at one in the show room and found rear seat accommodation to be perfectly fine, though maybe less so for children. This cx30 does make more sense as a family car and is also a great looking car, the cx3 really should be called cx2 as it is based on the 2 (I think) but all of them are great looking cars especially in this stunning metallic red.
On a side note, Autocar, please sort out advert and spam access to these comments sections as this thread has 6 full pages of rubbish, not comments by readers.
xxxx
Mazda 3 :- claustrophobic
Not sure how you found it fine in the rear but children probably won't. Anyway maybe Whatcar said it better of the rear accomadation:
This is an area of weakness for the Mazda 3. The best cars in the class, which include the Skoda Scala and Octavia, as well as the Ford Focus, allow six-footers space even if the front seats are slid well back. In the 3, anyone tall will find their knees are in close proximity to the front seat and head brushing the roof. It's tight for three adults across the rear bench, too.
Even if you’re smaller it's not great. The acutely upswept rear windows make it one of the more claustrophobic cars in this class, and even getting in and out through its comparatively small door apertures isn't as easy as it could be."
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Marv
You beat me to it Bishop...
I was just about to say the same thing. Mazda's bravery with the lack of rear passenger and boot space in the 3 now makes sense, the CX-30 provides a more family focussed option.I still think Mazda should bring the CX-9 to the UK; the large SUV market is still a popular and I'm sure profitable one here.Back to the CX-30; I really like the styling (I'm not a massive SUV fan, but they have their uses), the interior quality and design looks a good step forward on the previous 3, and the promise of mild hybrid and compression ignition engine would definitely be tempting.
"Why is http://www.nanoflowcell.com not getting more media attention? It could be the future... Now!"
scotty5
Interesting
CX-5 too big, CX-3 too small (way too small! It's basically a SUV 2+2 with no boot space).
Now this may sound really weird coming from a time where SUV's are everywhere, but actually finding an SUV this size with a decent auto transmission is almost impossible. VW DSG unreliable, CVT is a joke, Korean's attempts inefficient. This could well be the answer to replace my manual Ateca because up until now, an auto X1 is the only thing that suits.
Marv
What the CX-3 should have been
The CX-3 should have been called the CX-2, given it's dimensions (particuarly inside). I also think Mazda possibly limited themselve in what to call this; they probably wanted to call it the CX-4, but that already exists as a Chinese only market coupe CX-5. This will definintely appeal to those who considered the CX-5 but found it too big. The driving dynamics should be a step up on it's already impressive big brother.
"Why is http://www.nanoflowcell.com not getting more media attention? It could be the future... Now!"
Lyle8450
looking forward to a test drive!
It's a little strange that your editors have slipped a picture of a CX-3 in along with the CX-30 pics.
Regardless, I am looking forward to seeing this car in person. As an owner of a 1990 miata and a 2004 Mazda 6 wagon, I have been waiting for a suitable wagon replacement since the current Mazda6 wagon is not offered for sale in the US.
The new Mazda 3 is beautiful in person but I can only fit my gold clubs in the trunk (boot) if I pull out my driver. The cx5 has plenty of room but sits up a bit high and narrow for me. This new one looks just right, goldilocks. I'm an empty nester, not really the target demographic, but this seems like a nice replacement for my current wagon.
sheeraz khatri
sheeraz khatri
