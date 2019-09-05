Mazda details UK pricing for new CX-30 crossover

The CX-30 features Mazda’s distinctive Kodo design language and uses the firm’s latest-generation engines, including the Skyactiv-X compression ignition powertrain. The Japanese firm says the CX-30 is a global model "made at key global plants".

Two 2.0-litre petrol engines are available at launch: the 120bhp Skyactiv-G unit and the more potent 178bhp Skyactiv-X. Both can be mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Both petrol engines offered in the machine are mild-hybrid units, featuring a motor driven by a 24V battery. The CX-30 will also be offered with Mazda's Skyactiv-D diesel engine in the near future. All models feature all-wheel drive balanced by a central torque distribution system.

Mazda says the SUV has been styled to reflect the "flowing beauty of a coupé and the bold toughness of an SUV". It features a bold, large, triangular grille similar to that seen on the 3, along with the traditional high-riding SUV stance, black body trim and a relatively sleek rear end.

Built on the same Skyactiv platform as the 3, the CX-30 has been honed to offer dynamic handling, Mazda claims, despite the high-riding SUV form.

The CX-30 is 4395mm long, 1795mm wide and 1540mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2655mm, making it virtually identical in size to class rivals such as the Qashqai and Seat Ateca. It features a 430-litre boot, which matches the Qashqai.

The interior has a driver-focused cockpit with a two-part 'wing' design and an 8.8in central infotainment screen angled towards the driver's seat. The system features what Mazda calls a "new, intuitive guidance system" and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver display mixes analogue and digital displays.

