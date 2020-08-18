BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Maserati MC20 seen in less disguise ahead of September reveal
Maserati MC20 seen in less disguise ahead of September reveal

Upcoming sports car will use twin-turbo 3.0-litre 'Nettuno' V6 powerplant with 621bhp
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
18 August 2020

The upcoming Maserati MC20 sports car has been spotted testing on public roads ahead of its official debut on 9 September.

The disguised prototypes have provided the closest look yet at the upcoming model, with a sculpted body and low-slung stance that make it appear more purposeful than anything in Maserati's current line-up. It is believed to be near-production bodywork underneath the camouflage, with significant air intakes around the rear wheel arch and a small lip spoiler at the rear, in addition to two centrally-mounted tailpipes.

The MC20 will become the first to use the company's all-new bespoke V6 engine, named Mettuno (Neptune) in reference to the mythical character associated with the brand's trident logo.

The twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol motor will produce 538lb ft and 621bhp - slightly more than the 2005 MC12 supercar, Maserati's most powerful production model to date. 

It's said to pack "technological features derived from Formula 1, resulting in improved engine efficiency, increased performance and reduced consumption." Features include a supercar-style dry sump, a 'pre-chamber' between the main combustion chamber and spark plug to enhance combustion, a secondary lateral spark plug that ensures constant ignition throughout the rev range and a twin-injection fuel system claimed to reduce noise, emissions and fuel consumption. 

The MC20 will be the first to receive the new powerplant, but Maserati has hinted that the engine will subsequently become available in other models.

These latest images reveal slightly more than Maserati's official development prototype pictures, which marked the passing of Sir Stirling Moss with a commemorative livery. The distinctive camouflage wrap was inspired by the paintwork of the brand's historic Eldorado single-seater, which made its debut with Moss at the wheel at Monza in 1958. 

Maserati says it chose the MC20 prototype to wear the Moss-inspired livery as the model marks the brand's intention to return to the world of motorsport, following the international successes of the MC12.

The firm said it will be a "natural evolution" of the limited-run MC12 – the last model to wear the Maserati Corse badge – and it will "return to the world of racing" with the MC20.

In November last year, Maserati started testing the car's powertrain on public roads in a development mule based on the Alfa Romeo 4C, but the car in the later images appears to be wearing production-ready bodywork. The Alfa-based machine was being used to house a “new powertrain entirely developed and built by Maserati”, which is the first in a new family of engines it is developing.

The MC20 had been widely expected to be a production version of the 2014 Alfieri concept, which Maserati committed to putting into production in 2018, but the Alfieri concept was a front-engined 2+2 coupé, very different from the mid-engined MC20. 

There are no technical details yet on what will power other variants of the MC20. When Maserati released details of its updated business plan recently, it said it was upgrading the Modena production line to accommodate the car’s “electric powertrain”. It is likely to be some form of hybrid unit, but we're expecting to see a fully electric version as well. 

The new machine will be the first all-new Maserati released since 2015.

Maserati lays out schedule for bold electrification strategy

Maserati previews electric powertrain of Granturismo successor

Nearly-new buying guide: Maserati Ghibli​

Join the debate

Comments
7

Peter Cavellini

20 November 2019

 This doesn't look promising, but, I'm prepared to being wrong about it too, let just see...hmmm?

Pietro Cavolonero

21 February 2020
...not the finished car, read the article muppet??!

jason_recliner

21 November 2019
Assuming the styling is suitably Italianate, this should be something very special.

Britince

21 November 2019

Now that looks like something very interesting! Much better than yet another SUV....

Lanehogger

22 February 2020

With Ferrari no longer under the control of FCA, there is probably an opportunity for Maserati to be the group's more fully fledged high end brand and with it, producing sports cars with no longer risking treading on Ferrari's toes. And this new sports car seems to be the first model of this new future.

eseaton

1 July 2020
Hmm. A 3.0 turbo V6, or a V12?

Not a question that needs contemplation.

jason_recliner

3 July 2020
eseaton wrote:

Hmm. A 3.0 turbo V6, or a V12? Not a question that needs contemplation.

I agree, but...  It's a twin turbo Maserati V6 with 450+ kW and it will be a lot lighter than a V12, to the benefit of handling.  Don't get me wrong, the more cylinders the merrier, generally, but I think this little 6 will be a stonking engine.  And it's just fantastic to see Maserati coming out with a supercar.

