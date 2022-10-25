Maserati Grancabrio Folgore EV tackles snow ahead of 2023 reveal

Maserati has ramped up tests for the convertible variant of its upcoming, reborn Granturismo, which will go on sale later this year with a choice of V6 or fully electric powertrains.

Spotted testing both on the road and on icy track conditions, the drop-top sports car was pictured in EV Folgore form, sporting a blue, orange and black camouflage livery.

While the design of the two variants is largely identical, this EV variant is distinguishable from its petrol-powered counterpart due to its lack of exhaust pipes and an identification label, which displayed ‘BEV’ initials.

The convertible version of the reborn Maserati Granturismo, pictured here, will be identical in specification to the coupé according to the Italian firm. This means the Maserati Grancabrio will feature a choice of two V6 options (with 489bhp and 550bhp) and a Folgore-badged EV with 745bhp.

Range is claimed to stand at around 280 miles from an 83kWh battery. The Folgore benefits from a total of three electric motors - one at the front, and two mounted to the rear - with all-wheel drive, which will no doubt be put to the test on those ice-covered roads.

Named after the Italian word for ‘thunderbolt’, it will be capable of hitting 0-62mph in just 2.7sec with more than 997lb ft of torque. Top speed is a claimed 199mph, while its charge rate is equally impressive, measuring in at a maximum of 270kW.

The electric Folgore will be the first electric convertible grand tourer on the market. In coupé form, it costs from around £190,000 and is expected to go on sale as a 750bhp drop-top with a price tag surpassing £200,000.

