Maserati Grancabrio Folgore EV tackles snow ahead of 2023 reveal

Bentley Continental GTC rival will cost more than £200,000 when it launches in late 2023
25 October 2022

Maserati has ramped up tests for the convertible variant of its upcoming, reborn Granturismo, which will go on sale later this year with a choice of V6 or fully electric powertrains. 

Spotted testing both on the road and on icy track conditions, the drop-top sports car was pictured in EV Folgore form, sporting a blue, orange and black camouflage livery. 

While the design of the two variants is largely identical, this EV variant is distinguishable from its petrol-powered counterpart due to its lack of exhaust pipes and an identification label, which displayed ‘BEV’ initials. 

The convertible version of the reborn Maserati Granturismo, pictured here, will be identical in specification to the coupé according to the Italian firm. This means the Maserati Grancabrio will feature a choice of two V6 options (with 489bhp and 550bhp) and a Folgore-badged EV with 745bhp.

Range is claimed to stand at around 280 miles from an 83kWh battery. The Folgore benefits from a total of three electric motors - one at the front, and two mounted to the rear - with all-wheel drive, which will no doubt be put to the test on those ice-covered roads. 

Named after the Italian word for ‘thunderbolt’, it will be capable of hitting 0-62mph in just 2.7sec with more than 997lb ft of torque. Top speed is a claimed 199mph, while its charge rate is equally impressive, measuring in at a maximum of 270kW. 

The electric Folgore will be the first electric convertible grand tourer on the market. In coupé form, it costs from around £190,000 and is expected to go on sale as a 750bhp drop-top with a price tag surpassing £200,000.  

Maserati GranCabrio

Maserati GranCabrio

The Maserati GranCabrio is a four-seat convertible with beautiful styling and oozing charm

Meanwhile, petrol versions are driven by the same Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 seen in Maserati's flagship, the MC20. Range-topping Trofeo editions are likely to match the MC20’s 0-62mph sprint of 3.5sec. Spy photographers have also seen this variant testing with a fabric roof, quad exhausts and heavy camouflage. 

Last year, Autocar was told by Massimo Capaldi, Maserati’s head of global products, that the new Grancabrio will offer something “very unique” in its positioning as a convertible GT with four seats and the option of electric power. 

The convertible's expected price of £200,000 and above means it will be lined up as a rival to the Bentley Continental GTC, and means it commands the same price premium as the previous generation, which was retired in 2019 along with the Granturismo. 

It's expected to be launched and sold alongside an electric version of the new Maserati Grecale SUV, taking the total number of trident-badged EVs to three.

The Italian firm will aim for an entirely electric model range by 2025, introducing electric versions of the Maserati Levante, Maserati Quattroporte and MC20 and from 2030 stop selling ICE models.

