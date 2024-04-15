BACK TO ALL NEWS
Maserati Grancabrio Folgore arrives as 751bhp drop-top EV
Maserati Grancabrio Folgore arrives as 751bhp drop-top EV

Grancabrio EV is "status product" for Italian brand; will hit UK shores later this year priced at around £185,000
Charlie Martin Autocar
15 April 2024

Maserati has partially lifted the veil on the new Grancabrio Folgore, a soft-roofed electric GT promising to meld high-performance thrills with a tranquil open-air driving experience.

The Folgore (Italian for lightning) swaps its combustion-engined sibling’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 for the three electric motors from the hard-roofed Maserati Granturismo Folgore.

One is mounted to the front axle and the other two are at the rear. Bosses have told Autocar that each produces a whopping 402bhp, although their combined outputs are pegged at 751bhp and 996lb ft.

This is because the 83kWh (usable) battery can only discharge up to 600kW (805bhp) at any one time, Autocar understands. This limit could be raised as battery technology is improved and the car is facelifted.

Maserati has yet to officially detail the Grancabrio Folgore's range, but said it should perform similarly to the electric Granturismo, which can drive 280 miles between charges.

The Grancabrio’s Folgore’s structure is reinforced around the sills and the rear tray to maintain ride quality. The company prioritised comfort over agility for the cabrio, according to Davide Danesin, engineering chief for the GT and Quattroporte product lines.

He told Autocar: “The customer of Grancabrio is different from a customer of the GT. The Grancabrio customer is not usually a hard driver looking for the best performance from the car – it's a different way to enjoy the product. 

“They want a status product, they want to enjoy the free life in a good environment.”

Although the extra steel on the Grancabrio adds around 90kg compared with the coupé, its straight-line performance is almost identical.

It is understood to offer a 2.8sec 0-62mph sprint, just 0.1sec behind the Granturismo Folgore. That is also 0.4sec quicker than the dual-motor MG Cyberster, the only other electric drop-top GT coming to the UK over the next year. That car will, however, be significantly less expensive than the GranCabrio.

Visually, the Folgore swaps the slatted grille of its petrol equivalent for ‘inverted’ surfacing. This is to say that each grille pillar on the petrol car is an open area on the EV, and vice versa.

Maserati design chief Klaus Busse explained that he opted to reinvent the grille rather than move to a flat surface to avoid having a “faceless” car. “You get a true Maserati face whether it's the Folgore, Granturismo [ICE] or Grecale,” he said.

The Grancabrio Folgore uses the same folding fabric lid as the petrol car, which can be lowered or raised in 14 seconds, at speeds of up to 31mph.

A neck-warming system comes as standard, offering three levels of heat output. A wind deflector, which reduces turbulence over the passengers, is an optional extra.

Prices have yet to be confirmed by Maserati UK, but they are expected to start at around £185,000.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Nickktod 15 April 2024

Why write formulaic drivel like "take on MG Cyberster..." when it's going to be less than 1/3rd of the price and in no way a relevant competitor? Would they have written the same about the previous version "taking on" the MG TF in 2007sh? Why not write something about it being first in its class if there is no relevant competitor to insert into the generic headline?

Andrew1 15 April 2024

The real question is Cyberwhat???

