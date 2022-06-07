Lynk&Co reveals futuristic hybrid-powered concept car

Chinese-Swedish automotive firm Lynk&Co has revealed a futuristic new hybrid concept car with an eye-catching modern design and multiple powertrains.

The car, which the Geely-owned marque has named The Next Day, is the brand’s first model to feature a low-slung grand tourer bodystyle.

Lynk&Co has stepped away from the more conservative styling of its current models with modern features including twin scissor doors, a new front grille design and a dynamic rear spoiler. A light bar is positioned at the rear.

Inside, the concept is fitted with textured “wood-denim”, dark blue velvet upholstery and zero-gravity seats. Rear passengers, meanwhile, sit in deep bucket seats.

Lynk&Co has highlighted the importance of technology in The Next Day concept. The model has digital sensors and lidar for various autonomous driving functions, while the interior features a 3D holographic head-up display.

A large infotainment screen is positioned across the dashboard, and can revert back into the dashboard when using autonomous driving functions.

Lynk&Co says The Next Day concept comes in full hybrid or plug-in hybrid forms. The plug-in models have three battery sizes offering 37 miles of EV range (standard), 62 miles (long range) and 93 miles (ultra-long range).

Both the standard hybrid and plug-in models are equipped with a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DCT), with a launch mode that boosts acceleration from standstill.

Lynk&Co claims The Next Day can complete 0-62mph in less than 5.0sec, but the firm has not yet revealed other in-depth performance figures.