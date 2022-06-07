BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lynk&Co reveals futuristic hybrid-powered concept car
New 2022 BMW M3 Touring confirmed for Goodwood reveal

Lynk&Co reveals futuristic hybrid-powered concept car

The Next Day concept is packed with tech and can achieve up to 93 miles on all-electric power
7 June 2022

Chinese-Swedish automotive firm Lynk&Co has revealed a futuristic new hybrid concept car with an eye-catching modern design and multiple powertrains. 

The car, which the Geely-owned marque has named The Next Day, is the brand’s first model to feature a low-slung grand tourer bodystyle.

Lynk&Co has stepped away from the more conservative styling of its current models with modern features including twin scissor doors, a new front grille design and a dynamic rear spoiler. A light bar is positioned at the rear.

Inside, the concept is fitted with textured “wood-denim”, dark blue velvet upholstery and zero-gravity seats. Rear passengers, meanwhile, sit in deep bucket seats. 

Lynk&Co has highlighted the importance of technology in The Next Day concept. The model has digital sensors and lidar for various autonomous driving functions, while the interior features a 3D holographic head-up display. 

A large infotainment screen is positioned across the dashboard, and can revert back into the dashboard when using autonomous driving functions. 

Lynk&Co says The Next Day concept comes in full hybrid or plug-in hybrid forms. The plug-in models have three battery sizes offering 37 miles of EV range (standard), 62 miles (long range) and 93 miles (ultra-long range). 

Both the standard hybrid and plug-in models are equipped with a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DCT), with a launch mode that boosts acceleration from standstill.

Lynk&Co claims The Next Day can complete 0-62mph in less than 5.0sec, but the firm has not yet revealed other in-depth performance figures.

The concept represents the first time Lynk&Co, which was founded in 2016, has indicated a move away from its initial design language.

The design language shift is said to focus on the four characteristics of 'Dare to be Different', 'Next Premium', 'Proud Tech' and 'Rich Experience'. 

Lynk&Co has not revealed when the car will go into full production. 

