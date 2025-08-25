Audi has unveiled the new Q3 Sportback, with a fresh look and a new interior.

It follows the June launch of the technically identical third-generaiton Q3 SUV – one of the German car maker’s best selling models.

Compared with that car, the Q3 Sportback differs only by a raked roof that is 29mm lower for a “sportier appearance”. Surprisingly, this doesn't affect rear luggage space, which is rated at 488 litres.

The Q3 Sportback features a new exterior design that significantly departs from its predecessor. It borrows many lighting elements from the new A6 Avant, including slimmed LEDs at the front and a similar light bar and rear light design.

Like other new Volkswagen Group vehicles, the Q3 Sportback has an illuminated rear badge.

The new Q3 Sportback’s cabin mirrors that of newer Audi models, such as the A6, adopting a 12.8in infotainment screen and 11.9in instrument cluster.

A notable change is the traditional control stalks being replaced with a new ‘steering wheel control unit’, which houses everything from drive selection and light functions to windscreen wiper operations and even the indicators.

While not as pronounced as a stalk, the block still moves when operated.

This new addition means the previous model’s gear selector on the centre console is gone, freeing up space for a pair of cupholders and a wireless phone charging pad.

Again based on the same MQB platform as the Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf, the new Q3 Sportback mirrors the powertrain selection of the Q3 SUV.