Audi Q3 Sportback returns for second generation from £39,800
How London's iconic black cabs will survive the Uber age

Audi Q3 Sportback returns for second generation from £39,800

Coupé version of SUV gets fresh look, new interior and choice of diesel, hybrid or plug-in hybrid power

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 August 2025

Audi has unveiled the new Q3 Sportback, with a fresh look and a new interior. 

It follows the June launch of the technically identical third-generaiton Q3 SUV – one of the German car maker’s best selling models.

Compared with that car, the Q3 Sportback differs only by a raked roof that is 29mm lower for a “sportier appearance”. Surprisingly, this doesn't affect rear luggage space, which is rated at 488 litres.

The Q3 Sportback features a new exterior design that significantly departs from its predecessor. It borrows many lighting elements from the new A6 Avant, including slimmed LEDs at the front and a similar light bar and rear light design.

Like other new Volkswagen Group vehicles, the Q3 Sportback has an illuminated rear badge.

The new Q3 Sportback’s cabin mirrors that of newer Audi models, such as the A6, adopting a 12.8in infotainment screen and 11.9in instrument cluster.

A notable change is the traditional control stalks being replaced with a new ‘steering wheel control unit’, which houses everything from drive selection and light functions to windscreen wiper operations and even the indicators.

While not as pronounced as a stalk, the block still moves when operated.

This new addition means the previous model’s gear selector on the centre console is gone, freeing up space for a pair of cupholders and a wireless phone charging pad. 

Again based on the same MQB platform as the Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf, the new Q3 Sportback mirrors the powertrain selection of the Q3 SUV.

Read our review

Car review
Audi Q3 Sportback 2019 road test review - hero front

Audi Q3 Sportback

The Q3 Sportback is a more sporting take on Audi's compact SUV; we try it out with the range-topping petrol engine under the bonnet

Read our review
The range opens with a 148bhp mild-hybrid petrol four and is topped by a 268bhp plug-in hybrid (badged E-hybrid) with 73 miles of electric-only range (down two on the equivalent Q3 SUV). It's also offered with a 148bhp diesel four.

The Q3 Sportback will go on sale in October, a month after the Q3 SUV, priced from £39,800. The range tops out at £45,800 for the E-hybrid.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Greebo12 25 August 2025

Other than  small revision to lights front and rear there no difference to the current,  its what rover use to do when it had little to no money to update a car 

There no major design change they not improved the interior for this price you can get some lovely car with better intetior materials audi are selling nasty cars on there badge image not a patch on the chinese cars coming to the uk. A7di need to start competing buys today are not worried about badges  they want value for money 

Guy08 25 August 2025

Nope. That is all.

scrap 25 August 2025

It's absolutely hideous. 

Surely Audi regret not changing designer earlier, before this latest crop got signed off. The new A6 is also horrendous, where once it was one of the most elegant designs on the road.

