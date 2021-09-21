Lotus reveals lightweight platform for Elise and Evora successors

Lotus has detailed the lightweight E-Sports platform that will underpin its all-electric replacements for the Elise, Exige and Evora, due from 2026.

The new architecture is claimed to be 37% lighter than the structure used by the new petrol-powered Emira and is described as the blueprint for Lotus's performance EVs.

Lotus will continue to build sports cars at its Hethel, Norfolk headquarters while more "lifestyle"-oriented models – including the Type 132 SUV and Type 133 four-door coupé – will be produced at a new facility in Wuhan, China.

The E-Sports platform has been developed by the dedicated Project LEVA (Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture) programme that was launched last October, partly financed by the government-backed Advanced Route to Market Demonstrator (ARMD) fund.

As well as forming the basis for a new Lotus two-seater, codenamed the Type 135 and scheduled for a launch in 2026, it will be offered to third-party clients through the Lotus Engineering consultancy division – likely including Alpine, which is sharing development of the Type 135 and developing its own all-electric successor to the A110.

The batteries, ranging from 66.4kWh to 99.6kWh in capacity, can be either stacked in a 'chest' arrangement in the middle of the chassis (as in the Evija hypercar) or arranged more conventionally under the floor to accommodate both two- and four-seaters with wheelbases ranging from 2470mm to more than 2650mm.

Given Lotus's upcoming four-seat coupé will be built in China and use a separate architecture supplied by parent company Geely, the four-seat sports car is highly likely to be an electric successor to the Evora 2+2, which recently bowed out to make way for the Emira.