Lotus Evija: electric hypercar to be revealed later today

Lotus will reveal its groundbreaking all-electric Evija hypercar later today.
It will be shown at an exclusive event in Central London this evening, barely a few months after Autocar first revealed the project.
Pronounced "eh-vi-ya", meaning 'the living one', or 'first in existence', the Evija is shaping up to be the most ambitious car in the firm's history.
Lotus recently confirmed for the first time exactly how many examples will be produced. 130 are planned to be made available to own, up from previous estimates after "several hundred potential owners came forward to express their interest in the new car". It will be built in Norfolk alongside the rest of the maker's range.
The Evija will be Lotus’s first all-new production car since 2008. Lotus also claims it will be the first fully electric hypercar built and to go on sale from a British manufacturer. A preview image has been released showing a side profile of the new car, and Autocar was recently given an exclusive walk-around of a full-size clay model at the firm's Hethel base.
The model's previous Type 130 moniker was a reference to a number of innovative models that have appeared throughout the Norfolk brand’s 71-year history, beginning with the Type 14 Elite in 1957 – claimed to be the world’s first composite monocoque production car. The most recent, the Type 111 (the world’s first aluminium and bonded extrusion construction road car) became the Elise.
Join the debate
bol
The first Lotus not to be developed on the roads around Hethel?
Not exactly cut out for narrow Norfolk lanes at 2m wide. Fair enough though, I don’t suppose that back road blasting is what this one is for. Pity though, as I have always thought that was one of the reasons they ride so well.
jason_recliner
A 745 kW Lotus?
Sounds pretty darned good to me!
Gladys09
Nice
You have great ideas to share something like this.Thanks for share this info. You may check our website also vex 4
Revoknucklehead
Do these guys not moderate this?
Come on guys, do you actually not read these forums otherwise you'd get rid of spam posts like this?
harf
Range
Sounds promising but i don't quite see that electric is the way for these cars to go yet, is it? Am i missing something.
The range is quoted at 250miles but that will surely be a tootling about range. As the I-pace article previously demonstrated in Autocar, as soon as you travel at high speed (that was only 75ish from memory) in an EV the predicted range plummets.
Off topic, but i wonder whether EV range needs to be quoted like ICE was with urban/56/75mph to give a true indication of range if you're a motorway driver. This will be essential when BIK plummets and all the salesmen have one.
Good luck to them with the car tho
You're not stuck in traffic - you are traffic!!
flukey
Not sure I see the point
This car is so far removed from the current range of Lotus, both in pricing and dynamics. I can't see why this is such a positive for the brand; it seems more like a vanity project to me.
A new elise would have provided much more in the way of excitement for the brand, though I've heard Lotus might also be moving towards turbochargers which is a shame coming from the response from previous supercharged engines.
lambo58
Tesla roadster will wipe the
Tesla roadster will wipe the floor, walls and ceiling with this Chinese car for a fraction of its over bloated price.
LOTS OF TROUBLE USUALLY SERIOUS
Says it all which explains its present state.
Peter Cavellini
It’s different....
Peter Cavellini.
lambo58
Looks so good it went to the
Looks so good it went to the Chinese who rescued it from another great British company watery grave.
You people make me laugh.
The constant jingoism by people who love losers is sickening at best and catastrophic at worse have led us to NO car industry to call our own anymore.
Rubbish managers without vision, undertrained engineers and worst of all, morons who keep praising complete rubbish at the expense of moving forward have led us to this present state of self denial.
Constantly dining on ashes is no way to move forward.
Sometimes you need to clear the decks and stop harping on about past glories..
Pointless
britfan
Oikophobia
Blind patriotism is madness - you’re right. So is empty self loathing...or blind fanboyism of Musk...
Pages
Add your comment