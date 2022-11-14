BACK TO ALL NEWS
Los Angeles motor show 2022 preview

The motoring world descends on LA from Friday 18 November to Sunday 27 November. Here's why
Autocar
News
4 mins read
14 November 2022

The Los Angeles motor show returns this year, with a focus on electrification, future mobility, connectivity and culture. 

Officially named the LA Auto Show, the exhibition runs for 10 days, from Friday 18 November to Sunday 27 November.

Several new car and concept reveals from more than 30 car makers will take place on the show floor at the LA Convention Centre. 

The event’s electric vehicle test track will return with over 60 vehicles available for visitors to drive, while the likes of Volkswagen, Aston Martin, Ford, Polestar and Hyundai are all confirmed to appear. 

Several smaller car makers will also be present, such as EV manufacturer Charge Cars, Indi EV, hypercar designer Hyperion and mobility solutions provider Electra Mechanica. 

Autocar will be on the ground reporting live from the show. Read on to find out we're excited to see. 

Charge Cars 67

Based on the 1967 Ford Mustang, the Charge Cars 67 is a £350,000 electromod with a power output of 536bhp. The entire car has been redesigned, re-engineered and luxurified for the electrified era, with four electric motors powered by a 63kWh battery. That’s good enough for a range of 200 miles, an eye-watering 1121lb ft of torque and a 0-62mph sprint of 3.9 sec. Not to mention a top speed of 155mph…

Lexus RX

Lexus’s best-selling car of last year gains a redesign and it’s making a public motor show debut in Los Angeles. Now based on Toyota’s GA-K platform, the large SUV will offer plug-in power for the first time. The Lexus RX also gains an upgraded 14.0in infotainment system, while standard kit has been bolstered further to include heated and ventilated seats, wireless phone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Hummer EV

The absolutely huge Hummer EV certainly has the power to match its sheer size and it will no doubt be popular with the crowds in LA, which, of course, is the Hummer’s homeland. With 819bhp on tap, the EV produces 11,500lb ft and a 0-62mph time of just 3.5sec. Its battery pack provides more than 300 miles of range.

Hyperion XP-1

The Hyperion XP1 was first revealed in 2020, but a prototype will appear in LA for the model's world debut. The hydrogen-electric supercar is claimed to produce more than 2000bhp from four electric motors, with around 1000 miles of range on a single charge. Top speed is said to stand at 221mph and 0-62mph takes a claimed 2.2sec.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The LA motor show will also host the US debut of the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The saloon uses of the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and is equipped with a battery of up to 77kWh for a range of up to 379 miles. It’s not short on power, either, with up to 329bhp from a twin-motor four-wheel-drive powertrain. Watch out, Tesla Model 3…

Porsche 911 Dakar

The off-road-focused Porsche 911 Dakar will receive its world debut in LA. The rugged, all-terrain sports car pays tribute to the firm’s 1984 Paris-Dakar rally victory. We don’t know the extent of the model’s technical changes just yet, but we do know its ABS system has been tuned for loose surfaces such as snow, dirt and gravel. Expect a raised ride height, shorter gear ratios and other off-road enhancements.

Subaru Impreza 

This is a big one for the North American market. We still don’t fully know what the new Subaru Impreza looks like, so LA will mark an international reveal for the model. Judging from preview images released by the firm so far, the new Impreza is likely to be based on the Subaru Crosstrek, which replaced the Outback Sport in the US. It’s not quite the same, rally-inspired Impreza we once knew, but it is likely to remain quite punchy, with a choice of an electrified 2.0-litre e-Boxer engine or a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol. 

VinFast VF 8, VF 9

The appearance of the VinFast VF 8 and the VF 9 will be two more international public debuts. The all-electric, Pininfarina-designed SUVs will come with a choice of a single- or dual-motor set-up. The smaller VF 8 will offer up to 292 miles of range and 402bhp. The bigger VF 9 will have the same maximum power output but with its range boosted to up to 369 miles. 

Volkswagen ID Aero (ID 6)

The ID Aero is Volkswagen's answer to the Tesla Model 3. Set to take on the Volkswagen ID 6 nameplate, it will be powered by a 77kWh battery with a range of up to 385 miles. No power figures have been confirmed yet, but we’re expecting a range of options spanning 181bhp to 296bhp for range-topping GTX versions, with a choice of either single-motor/rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor/four-wheel-drive configurations.

