Genesis reveals luxury all-electric X Convertible concept

Genesis has revealed an electric convertible concept that, it says, showcases its commitment to sustainable luxury car ownership.

Called the Genesis X Convertible, the four-seat model is the third in a trio of concepts intended to highlight the firm’s stance on luxury, sustainability and premium technology.

It follows the two-door coupé X Concept, revealed in 2021, and the striking, high-performance X Speedium Coupé, which made its debut in New York in April this year and later appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Genesis says the X Convertible marks the latest step in its 'Athletic Elegance' design language. The car features short overhangs, a long bonnet and a long wheelbase, described by Genesis as a “classic ‘Coke bottle’ shape” from above.

The model’s front end has a unique quad LED light design with design inspiration taken from Genesis’s first internal-combustion models.

At the back, it’s fitted with the same quad tail-lights as the X Speedium Coupé and the X Concept, while the tailgate design is inspired by the wings and crest of the Genesis logo.

Cooling has been bolstered by the use of special wheels with a concave aero dish, and the cooling function for the powertrain and batteries is relocated lower down in the front bumper.

Genesis’s sustainability push is hinted at in the cabin, where the X Convertible’s four seats are made from recyclable wool fabric.

The primary interior colours are Giwa Navy and Dancheong Orange, which are both inspired by traditional Korean roof architecture, while a large wrap-around instrument panel has been integrated into the centre console.

The car’s exterior, meanwhile, features a bright white finish, which, Genesis says, is inspired by the white crane - a symbol of sanctity and nobility in the firm’s home country of Korea.

Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis X Convertible chief creative officer, said: “It is the normal development of Genesis to increase the athletic and emotional facet of our design philosophy by creating an emotional trilogy: the X family. Electric powertrains have given us the perfect scenario in which to enjoy nature, which is something convertibles do better than any other vehicle.

“With the Genesis X Convertible, we have built upon the stunning success of the X Concept and X Speedium Coupé to further propel the brand’s mission to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance.”