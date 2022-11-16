BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2023 Toyota Prius PHEV makes show debut in Los Angeles
UP NEXT
Los Angeles motor show 2022: all the cars on show

New 2023 Toyota Prius PHEV makes show debut in Los Angeles

Hybrid front-runner returns for a fifth generation with plug-in hybrid power, but it won't come to the UK
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
4 mins read
17 November 2022

The radically reinvented, fifth-generation Toyota Prius is official, bringing a dramatic design and technology evolution while switching exclusively to plug-in hybrid power.

Revealed overnight in Japan, the new Toyota Prius represents an obvious departure from the outgoing car, and will be the first generation to not be sold in the UK, with Toyota citing a change in buyer habits - reflected in a shift to other models.

In a statement sent to Autocar, Toyota said: "With our evolving UK product strategy and changing market conditions, we have taken the decision not to introduce the new generation Prius in the UK as the new model represents a very different proposition to its predecessor, alongside a clear shift in UK consumer demand towards more SUV style vehicles.

Related articles

"Since its introduction as our first hybrid model back in 2000, over the years we have launched a much greater selection of self-charging hybrids, covering all the main segments of the market meeting a much wider customer base. 

"Acknowledging its popularity in the private hire market, we are still able to cater for operators who continue to require our reliable hybrid technology, with the UK built Corolla Touring Sports estate.

"This shift in UK market conditions has been reflected in Prius sales figures – there were 563 sales in 2021, in comparison to just under 18,000 hybrid Toyota C-HRs. Prius will continue to be sold in other European markets and will only be available as a plug-in version."

In other European markets, the Prius will no longer be sold with Toyota's long-running full-hybrid drivetrain, which made its debut in the original Prius and helped establish the brand as a front-runner of the initial wave of electrification.

The new drivetrain – an upgraded version of that used by the previous Toyota Prius Plug-in – pairs a 147bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 158bhp EV motor on the front axle for a combined 221bhp, 100bhp up on its predecessor.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fourth-generation Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius

The reborn Toyota Prius may be the world’s most popular hybrid, but it faces stiffening competition from Hyundai, Volkswagen and Audi

Read our review
Back to top

Official figures put the 0-62mph time at 6.7sec, making this the quickest Prius yet, and Toyota says the larger engine matches the fuel efficiency of the previous 1.8-litre unit, which in Autocar's testing returned an MPG figure in the high 60s.

Toyota highlights that the battery's improved energy density allowed for a tangible EV performance boost without a compromise to interior space. The battery is located entirely under the rear seat, which means the floor did not have to be raised and keeps the centre of gravity low.

EV power, meanwhile, is supplied by a 13.6kWh battery said to boost EV range by 50%. This would suggest the new Prius can travel around 58 miles with the engine off, which would be one of the longest EV ranges of any PHEV on sale.

Full charging specs will be revealed at the Prius's European debut on 5 December, but Toyota has confirmed that the standard-fit solar roof panel can generate enough energy for 777 miles of EV driving per year. As well as charging the battery when the car is parked, solar energy is also used to power the air conditioning and other internal systems.

A more familiar version of the full-hybrid system will be offered with the Prius in other markets, with the more powerful 2.0-litre version boosting performance to 191bhp compared with 136bhp in the old 1.8-litre car. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The new Prius is built around the latest version of Toyota's TNGA architecture, said to be stiffer, quieter and more stable than the previous structure. The company says that the various structural improvements and the revised powertrains, together, mean the new Prius "delivers a captivating driver performance".

The technical reinvention is accompanied by a wide-reaching design overhaul aimed at making the Prius a much more visually striking proposition than its predecessors. The basic wedge shape, a feature of all previous Prius generations, is retained, but the new car sits 50mm lower than before, the roof's peak sits further back and the wheels are now 19in as standard - for a more purposeful, coupé-inspired stance. 

With an eye on aero-efficiency, Toyota's designers have also kept creases and flourishes to a minimum (a key differentiator over the previous car), and changes to the structure mean the car is now 46mm shorter overall but has a 50mm longer wheelbase. It is also 22mm wider than its predecessor – an increase accentuated by the new 'hammerhead' front light bar. 

It's a similar story inside, where the interior has been revamped with a focus on material quality and driver comfort. A 7.0in digital driver display is standard fitment, positioned to minimise distraction while on the move, and is paired with a new-generation central infotainment screen based on that from the latest Toyota Corolla and Toyota RAV4

Advertisement
Back to top

On the decision to dramatically reinvent its hybrid flagship, Toyota said: "While the Prius has played a leading role in driving hybrid use, the current spread of HEVs through a wide range of models means it has reached a turning point.

"The development team decided to start from scratch and look at what the Prius needs to remain popular for the next 25 years. Based on a desire to renew the Prius itself and communicate the appeal of hybrid cars to an even wider audience, the Hybrid Reborn concept was created."

Car Review
Toyota Prius
Fourth-generation Toyota Prius
Read our full road test review
Read more

Since launch in 1997, Toyota has sold around 5.05 million examples of the Prius worldwide, which it says equates to a CO2 saving of more than 82 million tonnes. A variation of the hybrid system it pioneered is now available in all core Toyota models on sale in the UK.

More details on specification and pricing for European Prius models will be given in the coming months. 

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£10,995
77,915miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (15in Alloy)
2018
£19,199
79,490miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2009
£7,995
99,995miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2010
£6,195
154,659miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h 8.8 KWh Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,500
62,980miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h Business Edition CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£19,995
65,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T3 CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2009
£7,495
89,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Prius Hatchback 1.8 VVT-h Business Edition CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£21,599
25,687miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h 8.8 KWh Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£28,480
32,503miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
38
Add a comment…
gavsmit 17 November 2022

That is a great looking car. As others have said, the previous version was unnecessarily ugly, as if it had been designed to look that bad, hence why sales weren't as good as they could've been. So it's a shame it's not coming to the UK.

But with the outgoing version costing well over £30,000 before it was taken off sale, this one would've been approaching £40k by the time the usual rip-off UK premium would've been added, as well as the extra increase to make the price of expensive EVs look more competitive, so hardly a family car for the masses.

This growing trend of interesting models not coming to the UK is worrying. The amount of times I've waited for the launch of a new model only to be disappointed. What is going on? Are UK customers still being treated as being bottom of the pile (even for models where right-hand-drive versions already exist for other markets)? I think the official UK motorshow was one of the first major shows to be cancelled despite huge popularity too due to a lack of effort by car makers - remember that when you're paying way too much for your new cars.

Funny that despite declining sales, profits have gone up (see VW's results) - must be the ridiculously extortionate prices.

gussy51 16 November 2022
Strangely reminds me of mid noughties renderings of a new Lotus Esprit! There were a few at the time with a full width light bar at the back and a swoopy roofline not dissimilar to this. Even some similarities to the Bahar era Esprit concept. Unless I need to go to spec savers!
headinclouds 17 November 2022

I think it would be a mistake for Toyota not to offer this new Prius in the UK. The Prius is technical leader and one of the few cars that can be recognised in a car park from the many near identical blobs.

If this is not available here, I will have to keep my excellent gen 4 Business Edition Plus for a lot longer.

gussy51 16 November 2022
I actually really like this - the awkward styling has gone. So it's really frustrating that such a cool, yet slippery styled car won't be sold in the UK. With several other volume manufacturers exiting the market for hatch's and coupes, I think this would have sold in solid numbers. We don't all want SUVs - this IMO is the perfect car for the moment
Stroudley 16 November 2022

Absolutely, we don't all want SUVs. There's precious few interesting cars out there, and this could have been one. It's totally different to the earlier Prius, so claiming it wouldn't sell based on the old version doesn't make sense to me. Let's hope Toyota UK have a re-think.

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives