BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Subaru Impreza 4WD hatch brings back RS range-topper
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Trinity delayed to 2028 as €2bn factory plans reviewed

New Subaru Impreza 4WD hatch brings back RS range-topper

Not-for-UK Mk6 Impreza is redesigned, re-engineered, and brings a 2.5-litre boxer option
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
17 November 2022

The Subaru Impreza has returned for a sixth generation to rival the Volkswagen Golf and Honda Civic with a purposeful new look and the option of a warmed-up RS range-topper.

Making its global debut at this year's LA motor show, the reborn Impreza brings significant technological and dynamic improvements over its predecessor - and drops the long-running saloon variant.

It will land in US dealerships in spring 2023 to provide a lower-slung alternative to the closely related Subaru XV crossover, and has been revealed exactly 30 years after the first Impreza took to the Los Angeles show stage, as what Subaru calls the first mass-produced compact car with four-wheel drive. 

Related articles

The redesigned Mk6 Impreza is a more dynamically focused proposition than its forebear, based around the latest version of Subaru's Global Platform, which is claimed to boost stiffness by 10% and reduce weight for an "improved dynamic performance, smoother ride and quieter cabin". 

True to form, it comes exclusively with two driven axles, with revisions to the company's trademark Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system claiming to improve response time and cornering agility. Active torque vectoring is a standard feature.

Subaru also highlights a standard-fit dual-pinion steering rack which has been lifted from the rally-honed WRX to boost steering feel.

Entry-level variants use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine with 152bhp and 145lb ft, while a new Impreza RS caps the line-up with a 2.5-litre boxer producing 182bhp and 178lb ft. 

All motors send their reserves to the wheels through a CVT gearbox, but the RS and mid-rung Sport variants are equipped with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel for manual shifting. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

The new Impreza RS revives a badge that first appeared in 1998 as a precursor to the full-fat WRX. It is marked out with bespoke badging, grey 18in alloy wheels, black trim elements and LED fog lights. Inside, its sporty focus is highlighted by carbon-effect accents, red seat bolsters and rally-style aluminium pedals. 

Subaru took the standard Impreza off sale in the UK in 2017, citing a lack of demand compared to its Subaru Forester, Subaru Outback and XV crossover models. The hot WRX followed suit in 2018. 

Used cars for sale

 Subaru Impreza 2.5T WRX STi Type UK 4WD Euro 4 5dr
2008
£13,990
68,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Subaru Impreza 2.0D RC 4WD Euro 4 5dr
2009
£3,995
122,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Subaru IMPREZA 2.0 RX 4WD Euro 4 5dr
2008
£2,995
111,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Subaru Impreza 1.6i SE Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,299
10,893miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Impreza 1.6i SE Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,490
14,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru IMPREZA 1.6i RC 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,999
54,400miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Subaru Impreza 2.5T WRX 4WD Euro 4 5dr
2010
£7,795
86,277miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Subaru Impreza 2.0i SE Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,995
14,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Impreza 2.5T WRX 4WD Euro 4 5dr
2009
£7,399
87,139miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 17 November 2022

And the reason we're not actually getting it is?, nope?, nether have I, this looks great, and this is just one of what the UK will miss out on.

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives