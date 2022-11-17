New Subaru Impreza 4WD hatch brings back RS range-topper

The Subaru Impreza has returned for a sixth generation to rival the Volkswagen Golf and Honda Civic with a purposeful new look and the option of a warmed-up RS range-topper.

Making its global debut at this year's LA motor show, the reborn Impreza brings significant technological and dynamic improvements over its predecessor - and drops the long-running saloon variant.

It will land in US dealerships in spring 2023 to provide a lower-slung alternative to the closely related Subaru XV crossover, and has been revealed exactly 30 years after the first Impreza took to the Los Angeles show stage, as what Subaru calls the first mass-produced compact car with four-wheel drive.

The redesigned Mk6 Impreza is a more dynamically focused proposition than its forebear, based around the latest version of Subaru's Global Platform, which is claimed to boost stiffness by 10% and reduce weight for an "improved dynamic performance, smoother ride and quieter cabin".

True to form, it comes exclusively with two driven axles, with revisions to the company's trademark Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system claiming to improve response time and cornering agility. Active torque vectoring is a standard feature.

Subaru also highlights a standard-fit dual-pinion steering rack which has been lifted from the rally-honed WRX to boost steering feel.

Entry-level variants use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine with 152bhp and 145lb ft, while a new Impreza RS caps the line-up with a 2.5-litre boxer producing 182bhp and 178lb ft.

All motors send their reserves to the wheels through a CVT gearbox, but the RS and mid-rung Sport variants are equipped with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel for manual shifting.