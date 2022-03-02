Vinfast and Pininfarina detail new VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs

Vietnamese car maker Vinfast and Italian designer Pininfarina have detailed the designs of two all-electric SUVs at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ahead of reservations for the models opening in April this year.

The two cars have been confirmed for a European launch – first in Germany, France and the Netherlands – in the second half of 2022, priced from the equivalent of approximately £36,000, but a right-hand-drive UK launch is not believed to be in the company's immediate plans.

The VF 8 and VF 9 feature what Vinfast has described as a “modern design language to optimise aerodynamics”, which reduces energy consumption.

Vinfast says the VF 8 and VF 9 are inspired by sports cars and claims working with Pininfarina will help its cars become “more efficient, attractive and accessible” for all customers.

Inside, the models are fitted with a 15.6in touchscreen. Physical buttons are minimal but there is a full-colour head-up display that can be used to track important information about the car.

The firm plans to use eco-friendly materials in the production version of the two cars. The seats will feature eco-leatherette upholstery and Vinfast also claims the model’s batteries will be recycled to reduce water waste and chemical emissions.

The two cars were publicly presented for the first time at the Los Angeles motor show last year. Vinfast says the VF 8 has a maximum range of 313 miles and up to 402bhp and 457lb ft.

The six- or seven-seat VF 9 is expected to get the same dual-motor set-up. The firm says it is targeting a Euro NCAP safety score of five stars for both cars.

“The exquisiteness and creativity in Pininfarina's design have created the appeal of Vinfast EVs, helping us to realise our efforts,” said Emmanuel Bret, Vinfast deputy CEO. “I believe that Vinfast will rapidly move towards the goal of smarter and more sustainable mobility solutions for all."