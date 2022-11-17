BACK TO ALL NEWS
Radical new Toyota concept hints at electric C-HR equivalent
Radical new Toyota concept hints at electric C-HR equivalent

Rakish electric crossover makes its debut at the LA motor show, likely previewing production car
17 November 2022

Toyota has hinted at plans for a rakish new electric crossover to follow its bZ4X SUV onto market, with a concept revealed at the Los Angeles motor show.

The unnamed concept – an evolution of one shown as part of a group of 15 future EVs by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda last year – is said to give “a glimpse of what the future could hold as Toyota extends the electrification vision of its bZ ‘Beyond Zero’ sub-brand”.

In size, shape and stature, it bears an obvious relation to the Toyota C-HR hybrid crossover currently on sale - and so could preview an electric alternative to that model, much like the Toyota bZ4X serves in that role for the RAV4.

It is, however, quite a radical design departure from the bZ4X, most notably in its overt focus on aerodynamic efficiency. 

Toyota highlights that "the car’s aerodynamic form enhances its futuristic look, with the wheels pushed out to the corners to create a powerful stance. 

"Short overhangs and swept-back angles express its advanced technology content, while a narrowed-down cabin gives an agile, low-drag look."

Toyota has not confirmed the concept's drag co-efficient, but its sloping roofline, low, front end and purposeful rear spoiler will no doubt help it improve upon the bZ4X's 0.29Cd - which means potential for it to also boost maximum range above 320 miles, if it uses the same powertrains.

The bZ4X is offered with a choice of four- and front-wheel-drive powertrains, the latter extracting most range from the 71.4kWh standard-fit battery pack. Toyota has not hinted at the technicalities of the new concept, but it will use the same e-TNGA platform as the bZ4X, and so the same batteries and motors would be an obvious fit.

The interior of the LA show car is more conceptual than the exterior, with radical curved screens for the infotainment and driver displays, angular floating centre console and a complete lack of physical switchgear. 

The radical yoke-style steering wheel is an obvious concept-car element, but does hint at plans for the production version to be offered with the same electronic steer-by-wire technology as existing e-TNGA-based cars, including the bZ4X and Lexus RZ450e

The materials used throughout have been chosen in line with a focus on boosting premium credentials and promoting sustainability. The seats are made of plant-based and recycled materials, Toyota says, embodying its ambition to achieve overall carbon neutrality by 2050.

There is also an 'in-car personal assistant' which communicates with vehicle occupants using "audio and lighting cues that move around the cabin" and responds to various requests and commands. 

More details on the new concept will be given next month, Toyota says ahead of its public debut later today in Los Angeles.

