Mazda reveals 503bhp sports saloon concept with rotary-EV power

Lexus hints at plan to rival Cayenne and iX with LS SUV

Japanese car maker is exploring viability of new LS SUV to rival Porsche and BMW

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
29 October 2025

Lexus has revealed the new LS Coupé concept as one of a number of models – including the single-seat Micro LS and huge, six-wheeled LS MPV – that could form part of an expanded family of LS vehicles inspired by the seminal luxury saloon of the same name.

The Toyota-owned brand is responding to the global drop in demand for large saloons that once formed the bedrock of the luxury car market – including its own LS, which was retired earlier this year, having been originally launched as Lexus's first model in 1989.

While the Micro LS and MPV concept show some of the ways that spirit could be channelled, the LS Coupé concept – unveiled at the Tokyo motor show – looks to be the most production ready.

A rakish, high-riding premium SUV, it would be a natural rival to similarly conceived models from Mercedes, BMW and Porsche, though the firm has given no indication of its performance potential or dimensions.

Ian Cartabiano, who runs Toyota's Californian design studio, said the LS Coupé will "let you do it all, and do it all in style.

"It offers a future luxury experience with the interior space of a luxury sedan, and the engaging experience of a true driver's car."

Irrespective of its likelihood of making production, though, the concept is important for what it shows about the future of Lexus products.

Inside, for example, the Coupé features a trio of widescreen digital displays – two for the driver and another (which folds away) for the passenger – running the next generation of Lexus's infotainment system, while the yoke-style steering wheel hints at plans to keep developing the RZ's steer-by-wire system and the sports-style driver's seat emphasises the ongoing importance of performance.

In the back, passengers can use automatically deploying armrests and large, portrait-format screens integrated into the front seatbacks – and they are said to get the same level of space as in a traditional luxury saloon.

There is also a high-speed drone that can deploy from the rear deck to follow the car around and document a journey "just to make it more fun", said Cartabiano, and rather than a conventional bootlid, the concept features a pull-out drawer "for ease and elegant storage".

Plans for a production version remain under wraps, but no doubt Lexus could relatively easily use Toyota's E-TNGA modular architecture for such a model - and thereby make it a close relation to the smaller RZ.

It is possible that a production version would serve as an electric equivalent to the RX SUV, Lexus's second-longest-running product line and one of its most popular global models today.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Bob Cholmondeley 29 October 2025

Not so sure about the styling but, at least the car will work...

Peter Cavellini 29 October 2025

Guess Jerry Anderson was a visionary, yes designs like this appeared sixty years ago on a Children's Marination series called Thunderbirds, vehicles with oversized wheels blocky shaped and here we are with this design in the 21stCentury which by the way was when Thunderbirds was set, this isn't going to sell in mainstream numbers just like the others, if I'm being kind I'd say it's ahead of its tme.

