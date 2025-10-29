BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lexus Micro LS revealed as self-driving luxury car for one
UP NEXT
Mazda channels spirit of the 2 with quirky new supermini

Lexus Micro LS revealed as self-driving luxury car for one

Tiny autonomous pod is a three-wheeled first class suite for tightly packed modern cities

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
29 October 2025

Lexus is gearing up for a potential entry into the single-seater market - but rather than building an open-wheel track car, it's exploring ways of making the luxury saloon experience as small as possible.

It has revealed the new Micro LS concept at the Tokyo motor show as a vision of how its trademark design cues and luxury ethos could translate into an urban microcar format to give "a luxury mobility experience for one".

It is tiny. Lexus has given no technical details, but the three-wheeler is only slightly wider than the single seat within and looks to be around the same length as the Citroën Ami - around 2.5 metres.

Revealed alongside a revolutionary six-wheeled MPV concept that could evolve into a successor to the LS saloon, the Micro LS forms part of a strategy to diversify and expand the Lexus portfolio - the brand having been given new creative freedom by Toyota's launch of Century as a new dedicated luxury marque to sit at the top of its portfolio.

It is a "completely new kind of mobility", said Ian Cartabiano, who runs Toyota's California design studio, designed "to create a luxury mobility experience for one, seamlessly connecting to the last mile".

"It is designed for point-to-point, intra-city travel where roads are tight or where traditional cars aren't even allowed at all," he said.

With a design influenced by urban architecture and a raft of innovative space-saving features (including a canopy-style entrance and slide-out cargo compartment housing a bespoke Lexus luggage set), the Micro LS is effectively a self-driving pod with a business class-style cabin.

It features a leather, armchair-style reclining seat; a huge vertical display and control screen (where a steering wheel would ordinarily be); floors and walls finished in bamboo; and a bespoke glassware set for drinks on the move.

Lexus Micro LS interior

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona
2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter tracking
Seat Ibiza
Seat Ibiza
01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Vaxuhall Frontera Electric front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
8
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera
6
Vauxhall Frontera

View all car reviews

Back to top

The design target was "to create a rejuvenating escape", Cartabiano said, and to challenge the design conventions of micro-mobility.

"Small can sometimes look a little too cute. We want this to look premium," he said, emphasising the quality implications of its handcrafted interior and the exterior design cues that link it to its full-sized Lexus siblings.

It can also accommodate a custom Lexus wheelchair, because "the future of mobility in our ecosystem should be accessible to everyone", Cartabiano said.

Lexus hasn't given any firm plans to put the Micro LS into production but has outlined plans to redefine its brand in the coming years under the banner of 'discovery' - meaning it will explore new concepts (not just vehicular) and tap into new market opportunities where it can.

"One of our brand's greatest strengths is the diversity of our product portfolio, as well as the breakthroughs that are each distinct and each with their own attributes, yet they are all unmistakably Lexus," Cartabiano said.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Lexus LS cars for sale

 Lexus LS 3.5 500h V6 F Sport E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£42,599
25,238miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus LS 5.0 600h V8 Premier CVT 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£19,950
112,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus LS 3.5 500h V6 Luxury E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£36,475
29,569miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus LS 4.6 460 V8 F Sport Auto Euro 6 4dr
2013
£18,990
25,468miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus LS 3.5 500h V6 Premium E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£49,991
5,508miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus LS 3.5 500h V6 F Sport E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£42,599
25,238miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus LS 4.6 460 V8 F Sport Auto Euro 6 4dr
2013
£18,990
25,468miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus LS 3.5 500h V6 Luxury E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£36,475
29,569miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus LS 4.6 460 V8 SE-L Auto Euro 4 4dr
2007
£13,995
32,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 27 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 29 October 2025

Gee, if this is the future life is going to be more antisocial.

Latest Reviews

Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona
2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter tracking
Seat Ibiza
Seat Ibiza
01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Vaxuhall Frontera Electric front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
8
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera
6
Vauxhall Frontera

View all car reviews