Ford will update the Puma Gen-E for 2026 by increasing its electric range to more than 250 miles.

The extra range has been achieved by modifying the SUV’s 43kWh (usable) pack to make it more efficient. The 2025 car offers up to 233 miles. Ford has not detailed the specific nature of the modifications.

The increase in range also brings the Puma Gen-E in touch with its Peugeot e-2008 and Mini Aceman rivals, which both offer up to 252 miles from similar-sized packs.

The Puma continues to offer peak charging speeds of up to 100kW, which enables a 10%-80% top-up in 23 minutes.

The 2026-model Puma also introduces several new features, including BlueCruise, Ford’s semi-autonomous driving system that was previously available on only the Mustang Mach-E. The optional Driver Assistance Pack and a subscription will be required to use it.

Order books for the 2026-model-year Puma are open now and it's priced from £26,245. Deliveries will begin in May.

Orders can be placed now because the allocation for the 2025-model-year car has sold out. Ford claims this is down to the car being one of the few EVs to be eligible for the top, £3750 discount under the UK’s Electric Car Grant (ECG). The on-sale price includes this discount.

The Puma, in both ICE and EV power guises, is currently the UK’s best-selling car in 2025, with more 46,000 sales to date.