The Leapmotor A10 has been revealed ahead of its public debut, expected to take place at next week’s Guangzhou motor show.

A pair of pictures released by the Stellantis-backed Chinese firm reveal it to be a short, chunky crossover with styling distinct from that of its larger siblings, the B10 and C10.

Technical details remain under wraps, but its naming and the images suggest it will be positioned below the B10, which is priced from £29,995 in the UK.

For reference, the B10 employs a 215bhp rear-mounted electric motor and a 67.1kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, officially yielding a range of 270 miles.

These figures are expected to be reduced in the A10, given its likely lower positioning in the brand’s line-up, instead rivalling EVs such as the Citroën ë-C3, Ford Puma Gen-E and Renault 4.

Notably, the A10's roof is fitted with a lidar sensor box, suggesting it could offer some form of advanced driver assistance functionality.

The A10’s interior has yet to be revealed but is likely to feature the 14.6in infotainment touchscreen used in the B10, C10 and B05 hatchback revealed at the recent Munich motor show.

Leapmotor plans to have a six-car line-up in the UK by the end of next year. It already sells the B10, C10 and T03 city car here, while the C10 REEV range-extender and B05 are set to follow early next year.

Autocar previously reported that those will be joined by a B-segment crossover positioned below the B10 – likely the A10 – and another B-segment model that isn’t an SUV.

Leapmotor UK boss Damien Dally told Autocar its ambition is to be “the best-value EV brand with the highest level of technology”.