Land Rover Defender P400e: 4x4 gains new 398bhp PHEV

The first plug-in hybrid Land Rover Defender will go on sale next year with a 398bhp powertrain capable of 27 miles of electric-only running and the promise that it will be “the most capable and durable” version of the off-roader.

The new plug-in hybrid option is part of a range of upgrtades and new varients being introduced as part of the Defender's 2020 model year line-up. Meanwhile, the short wheelbase Defender 90 variant, which was delayed due to the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns, has now gone on sale.

The new Defender P400e will be offered only in long-wheelbase 110 form initially and uses the same powertrain as the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. This mates a 296bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to a 139bhp electric motor.

Land Rover claims the model will offer “substantial torque” that will add to the rugged machine's off-road capability. The powertrain can achieve 0-60mph in 5.4sec, a top speed of 130mph, fuel economy of 85.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 74g/km. Iain Gray, Jaguar Land Rover's powertrain engineering boss, claimed that the new plug-in hybrid "balances performance with fuel economy and all-electric off-road capability."

The Defender P400e features 20in wheels and electric air suspension as standard, with its powertrain tuned to allow electric-only running in low-range mode both on and off-road. It can tow up to 3000kg.

Charging of its 19.2kWh battery comes via a Mode 3 connection using a charging power on the left of the vehicle, while a Mode 2 connector available as an option. An 80% charge takes around half an hour on a 50kW rapid charger. Regenerative braking is also used.

The P400e is available with either five or six seats, and includes privacy glass and climate control as standard.

Defender diesel engine line-up gains mild hybrid upgrade