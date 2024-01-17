Land Rover Defender convertible enters production

Dutch coachbuilder Heritage Customs has started production of its soft-top convertible Land Rover Defender, with the firm’s second example already under way at its Enter factory.

Based on the L663-generation Defender 90, the Valiance Convertible has been heavily modified to feature a sixth seat, forged wheels, bespoke leather trim, sports seats and other changes to both its interior and exterior.

The Valiance Defender has been finished with Sunbeam Yellow paint, with contrasting exterior features in black, including the vehicle’s roll cage, front bonnet plates and side air vents. Its fabric top is handmade and electronically controlled.

Inside, the Valiance Defender is fitted with black quilted upholstery, aluminium panelling and an additional passenger seat positioned in the centre of the front row. It also features yellow stitching to match the exterior paintwork.

As reported by Autocar in 2022, Heritage Customs will build just five examples of this convertible Defender, each priced at more than £100,000. Around £58,000 of that figure is for the conversion itself, with the price of the base car making up the rest.

However, this doesn’t include modifications to the powertrain, which will remain in factory specification as chosen by the customer.