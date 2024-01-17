BACK TO ALL NEWS
Land Rover Defender convertible enters production

Valiance Defender features bespoke design elements and an electric fabric roof
Jack Warrick
17 January 2024

Dutch coachbuilder Heritage Customs has started production of its soft-top convertible Land Rover Defender, with the firm’s second example already under way at its Enter factory. 

Based on the L663-generation Defender 90, the Valiance Convertible has been heavily modified to feature a sixth seat, forged wheels, bespoke leather trim, sports seats and other changes to both its interior and exterior. 

The Valiance Defender has been finished with Sunbeam Yellow paint, with contrasting exterior features in black, including the vehicle’s roll cage, front bonnet plates and side air vents. Its fabric top is handmade and electronically controlled. 

Inside, the Valiance Defender is fitted with black quilted upholstery, aluminium panelling and an additional passenger seat positioned in the centre of the front row. It also features yellow stitching to match the exterior paintwork. 

As reported by Autocar in 2022, Heritage Customs will build just five examples of this convertible Defender, each priced at more than £100,000. Around £58,000 of that figure is for the conversion itself, with the price of the base car making up the rest. 

However, this doesn’t include modifications to the powertrain, which will remain in factory specification as chosen by the customer. 

Company co-owner Niels van Roij said the convertible “embraces the 90 bodystyle and the history of this motor car in its previous generation, with the charming soft-top”. 

It’s not the first time van Roij has produced an unconventional coachbuilt model. The Dutch designer has previously launched a Rolls-Royce Wraith-based shooting brake and an estate-bodied Tesla Model S

Heritage says the Valiance Convertible also precedes another drop-top conversion, which it describes as the “next iteration of the Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible”. It will be revealed in the next few months. 

2
xxxx 17 January 2024

You say production, emmm.

Peter Cavellini 17 January 2024
xxxx wrote:

You say production, emmm.

Wrangler hunting?, yeah, this looks better than a Jeep Wrangler, won't be cheaper, but will sell this side of the pond, fifty fifty if the US Anglophiles would buy them.

