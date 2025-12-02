BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia will unveil EV2 in January as Renault 4 rival
Kia will unveil EV2 in January as Renault 4 rival

Entry-level electric crossover will be shown at Brussels motor show alongside GT variants for EV3, EV4 and EV5

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
2 December 2025

Kia will unveil the EV2 crossover in January as its new entry-level electric model.

The Renault 4 rival will make its debut at the Brussels motor show on 9 January, when the Korean brand will also unveil new range-topping GT variants of the EV3, EV4 and EV5.

Previewed by new pictures released on Tuesday, the new EV2 will sport a similar blocky shape to the slightly larger EV3, EV5 SUV and seven-seat EV9.

Kia will differentiate its new entry model with its front and rear lighting signatures, these first images confirm – the latter notably sitting low to the EV’s rear bumper, similar to the design of sibling Hyundai’s Santa Fe.

These are evolved slightly from the design shown on the EV2 Concept that was unveiled earlier this year.

Powertrain details have still to be revealed, but the EV2 will sit on the same modular E-GMP architecture as the rest of Kia’s EV-badged range. As such, it is expected to be a similar offering to that of the EV3, which gets a 201bhp front motor and can be specced with either a 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh battery for a maximum range of 375 miles (WLTP).

Its cabin will also be similar to the EV3's, which sports a 12.3in driver’s display, a 12.3in central touchscreen and a 5.3in climate display. 

The EV2 has been designed and developed in Europe and will be built at the car maker’s Slovakian plant, which also produces the Sportage.

Marc Hedrich, Kia Europe boss, said the EV2 “delivers the innovation and the spirit of our larger EVs” and will “play a pivotal role in shaping the future of responsible mobility across the region”.

Pricing, alongside full technical details, will be released when the car is unveiled in January. For reference, the EV3, which it will sit underneath, starts at £32,995 and the EV2’s Renault 4 rival is priced from £26,995.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Add a comment…

