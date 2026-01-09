BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-Benz CLA named Car of the Year 2026
UP NEXT
Stripped-out, £38k Tesla Model 3 Standard coming to UK in Feb

Mercedes-Benz CLA named Car of the Year 2026

CLA soars ahead of Skoda Elroq to give Mercedes first win since 1974 – plus how Autocar voted for each finalist

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
9 January 2026

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has been named Car of the Year 2026.

The CLA is the first Mercedes to win Europe's top new car prize since the 450SE in 1974 and the first time a Mercedes has made the podium since the 1997 E-Class. 

The award was announced at the Brussels motor show, where the CLA saw off competition from six other finalists.

It received a total of 320 points, beating the Skoda Elroq into second place with 220 points. The Kia EV4 received 208 points and completed the podium.

In fourth was the Citroën C5 Aircross with 207 points, and it was trailed by the Fiat Grande Panda with 200 points, the Dacia Bigster with 170 points and the Renault 4 with 150 points.

A total of 59 jury members from 23 countries cast votes this year. Jurors each have 25 points to distribute; no car can get more than 10 points per juror and at least five cars must receive votes. 

The CLA was the top choice of 22 jury members. The next highest was the C5 Aircross, with 15 first places from jurors.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw is one of six jury members from the UK and Autocar is one of eight sponsors of the competition.

How Autocar voted in Car of the Year 2026

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

Points 9

Not only the best-driving but also the best mainstream electric car. An ideal compromise of size, practicality, range and value, delivered in a car that’s comfortable and easy to use and has reassuring solidity and sophistication. The kind of superior, European EV you would be happy to pay a European-typical price for – although it’s still a reasonable one. Better than all of its platform siblings. 

Read our Skoda Elroq review

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Points 5

Impressive technically, with an appealing dynamic character. Doesn’t create quite the advantage in real-world range and efficiency testing as was promised and has some notable weaknesses and vulnerabilities (cabin space, perceived quality). But, in that it represents a blue-chip European brand pushing boundaries, it deserves recognition.

Read our Mercedes-Benz CLA review

Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat Grande Panda front quarter tracking

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Mercedes Benz CLA EV 2026 Autocar road test review Front driving lead

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric

Bar-raising EV’s big-range and fast-charging claims are put to the test

Read our review
Back to top

Points 4

A joyful little car that deserves credit for being so inspired in its attention to detail and feelgood factor. Brilliantly designed, cleverly packaged and great at delivering on the essentials, as a Panda should. The hybrid version lacks a bit of the spirit you expect, though; the really simple, affordable petrol version isn't available in the UK yet; and it isn't as characterful to drive as it is to look at.

Read our Fiat Grande Panda review

Renault 4 

Renault 4

Points 3

Perfectly competitive within the B-SUV class and competitively priced, thanks to the UK's Electric Car Grant. That it doesn’t seem to offer enough over and above the Renault 5 could be said of so many cars in its class and shouldn’t stop it succeeding commercially, but it’s undeniably the case. Easy to like its design and character, though. And it probably has enough range and space to live with – just.

Read our Renault 4 review

Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster

Points 2

So much car for the money that we can’t help rating it and liking what it stands for. But you can tell it’s an outlier for Dacia and a stretch of its capabilities; the Duster still feels like the centre of the brand and where it plays best. Background material substance and refinement levels just don’t stand up at the higher price level as well as Dacias normally do. 

Read our Dacia Bigster review

Kia EV4

Kia EV4

Points 2

Outstanding EV drivability really shows Kia’s experience. But chassis dynamism needed to be greater to give it a clear USP next to the SUV set and average efficiency blunts the edge of the range selling point. Kia really needs some better driving dynamics to go with its design flair and product execution. Alternative – but destined to fade into obscurity. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Read our Kia EV4 review

Citroën C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

Points 0

Underdamped and too soft dynamically, especially in EV form. Nice interior is a departure for Citroën: a real effort at a competitive, smart, modern family cabin. Overall, though, it doesn’t really know what it wants to be, isn’t very well executed or tuned and doesn’t do anything well enough to cut through – save, perhaps, the EV on range, which is blunted by real-world efficiency anyway.

Read our Citroën C5 Aircross review

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used Maserati Levante diesel cars for sale

 Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,995
 Maserati LEVANTE 3.0 V6 Sportivo ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£32,999
 Maserati Levante 3.0 V6 S ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£21,995
 Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£16,495
 Maserati Levante 2.0 MHEV GT Ultima ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£44,998
 Maserati LEVANTE 3.0 V6 S ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£29,989
 Maserati LEVANTE 3.0 V6 GranSport ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£33,999
 Maserati LEVANTE 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£20,000
 Maserati Levante 2.0 MHEV GT ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£39,480
View all 103 cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral

View all car reviews