The Mercedes-Benz CLA has been named Car of the Year 2026.

The CLA is the first Mercedes to win Europe's top new car prize since the 450SE in 1974 and the first time a Mercedes has made the podium since the 1997 E-Class.

The award was announced at the Brussels motor show, where the CLA saw off competition from six other finalists.

It received a total of 320 points, beating the Skoda Elroq into second place with 220 points. The Kia EV4 received 208 points and completed the podium.

In fourth was the Citroën C5 Aircross with 207 points, and it was trailed by the Fiat Grande Panda with 200 points, the Dacia Bigster with 170 points and the Renault 4 with 150 points.

A total of 59 jury members from 23 countries cast votes this year. Jurors each have 25 points to distribute; no car can get more than 10 points per juror and at least five cars must receive votes.

The CLA was the top choice of 22 jury members. The next highest was the C5 Aircross, with 15 first places from jurors.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw is one of six jury members from the UK and Autocar is one of eight sponsors of the competition.

How Autocar voted in Car of the Year 2026

Skoda Elroq

Points 9

Not only the best-driving but also the best mainstream electric car. An ideal compromise of size, practicality, range and value, delivered in a car that’s comfortable and easy to use and has reassuring solidity and sophistication. The kind of superior, European EV you would be happy to pay a European-typical price for – although it’s still a reasonable one. Better than all of its platform siblings.

Read our Skoda Elroq review

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Points 5

Impressive technically, with an appealing dynamic character. Doesn’t create quite the advantage in real-world range and efficiency testing as was promised and has some notable weaknesses and vulnerabilities (cabin space, perceived quality). But, in that it represents a blue-chip European brand pushing boundaries, it deserves recognition.

Read our Mercedes-Benz CLA review

Fiat Grande Panda