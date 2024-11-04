BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First pictures of £25,000 Kia EV2 city car
Suzuki eVitara revealed as brand’s first electric car

First pictures of £25,000 Kia EV2 city car

Korean firm expands EV line-up to include a European-built Vauxhall Corsa rival with a hot GT version

News
James AttwoodCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
4 November 2024

The Kia EV2, a new electric hatchback earmarked for launch in 2026 priced at around £25,000, has been spotted testing on public roads for the first time.

A small, high-riding hatchback to rival the Renault 5, it will sit on the same E-GMP platform as Kia’s flagship electric cars, the EV3, EV6 and EV9.

This means it is technically possible for it to have single- and twin-motor powertrains, but given the packing challenges of a smaller car and the more urban focus of likely buyers, a twin-motor set-up is uncertain.  

Although it is heavily camouflaged, the car clearly has a boxy silhouette similar to that of the existing Kia Soul, with column-like front lights echoing those of the larger EV9. 

It will doubtless get a different version of Kia’s ‘Tiger grille’ digital face and a mix of sharp lines and smooth surfaces in keeping with the firm’s ‘Opposites united’ design strategy. 

Kia has yet to give any further details of the model beyond its name, but has said it will be a compact car designed with a focus on the European market and manufactured at Kia’s plant in Slovakia.

Speaking to Autocar, Kia CEO Ho-Sung Song said producing affordable EVs is “very important” for the brand, “especially for the European market that is in need of smaller [electric] vehicles too”.

Kia EV2 – Autocar render

The firm is working to a target starting price of $30,000 (£25,000), which would put it up against the likes of the Renault 5, Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Mini Cooper Electric.

Song said the EV2 is a “very unique and important model for the European market” and “this is a smaller size of EV, a very European-style dedicated model.” He added that Kia has a “very concrete plan” for the model.

Notably, the EV2 will get a hot GT version: the firm has previously said it will offer a performance-led GT variant of every model in its EV line-up, and an official told Autocar that was still the intention, noting the popularity of performance cars with European buyers. 

Production of the new model is due to start in Kia’s Slovakia factory – currently home to the Ceed and Sportage – in 2025, ahead of deliveries beginning the following year. The EV2 will be produced at the plant alongside another model in Kia’s EV range, although which has yet to be finalised. Given that Kia has said it will focus on building small- and medium-sized EVs in Europe, it is most likely to be the EV3 or EV4.

Arthur Sleep 4 November 2024

2026???

New cars are like public inquiries - longggggggg drawn out.  By 2026, the Cupra Raval would have been around for a year, and so many others due in 2025.  Kia, what are you thinking?

xxxx 4 November 2024

It's NOT a city car, the article even goes onto say it's up against the Corsa and Renault 5 and they aren't city cars.

Peter Cavellini 12 October 2023

Like the look of this concept,the body color, the wheels won't make it out the gate though shame, it's a nice shape size,hard to discern from the image but it looks Mokka size which is ideal for most these days.

