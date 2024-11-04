The Kia EV2, a new electric hatchback earmarked for launch in 2026 priced at around £25,000, has been spotted testing on public roads for the first time.

A small, high-riding hatchback to rival the Renault 5, it will sit on the same E-GMP platform as Kia’s flagship electric cars, the EV3, EV6 and EV9.

This means it is technically possible for it to have single- and twin-motor powertrains, but given the packing challenges of a smaller car and the more urban focus of likely buyers, a twin-motor set-up is uncertain.

Although it is heavily camouflaged, the car clearly has a boxy silhouette similar to that of the existing Kia Soul, with column-like front lights echoing those of the larger EV9.

It will doubtless get a different version of Kia’s ‘Tiger grille’ digital face and a mix of sharp lines and smooth surfaces in keeping with the firm’s ‘Opposites united’ design strategy.

Kia has yet to give any further details of the model beyond its name, but has said it will be a compact car designed with a focus on the European market and manufactured at Kia’s plant in Slovakia.

Speaking to Autocar, Kia CEO Ho-Sung Song said producing affordable EVs is “very important” for the brand, “especially for the European market that is in need of smaller [electric] vehicles too”.

The firm is working to a target starting price of $30,000 (£25,000), which would put it up against the likes of the Renault 5, Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Mini Cooper Electric.

Song said the EV2 is a “very unique and important model for the European market” and “this is a smaller size of EV, a very European-style dedicated model.” He added that Kia has a “very concrete plan” for the model.

Notably, the EV2 will get a hot GT version: the firm has previously said it will offer a performance-led GT variant of every model in its EV line-up, and an official told Autocar that was still the intention, noting the popularity of performance cars with European buyers.