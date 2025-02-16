Kia has revealed the production design for its Volkswagen ID 3-rivalling EV4 ahead of a launch later this year.

Little changed from the concept shown in 2023, the EV4 arrives to fill the gap between the EV3 hatchback and the EV5 SUV that's due to launch in Europe soon.

It will be sold primarily as a five-door hatch in Europe, where it will be a natural rival to the ID 3 as well as the Hyundai Kona Electric, Renault Mégane E-Tech and the Mini Aceman.

The four-door fastback version, designed mainly for other global markets, looks to keep the same wheelbase but add a more rakish rear end and with it some extra boot capacity.

Kia hasn't given any specifications for the EV4 yet, but it will share its E-GMP platform with the Korean brand's other bespoke EVs and thus be offered with a choice of either a 58kWh or 81kWh battery and either front- or four-wheel drive.

It should tout a maximum range of more than 350 miles but is likely to stick with 400V electricals (rather than 800V) for charging speeds of up to 128kW, as with the EV3 and EV5.

All Kia EVs are destined to receive hot GT versions, so a 4WD range-topper with power and pace to match the Tesla Model 3 Performance is expected down the line.

Details of the interior remain under wraps, but the EV4 concept revealed in 2023 gives a good idea of what to expect, with a sleek, minimalist dashboard topped by a wraparound digital display, a step-through front cabin and a focus on upmarket textiles throughout.

The EV4 will be fully detailed on 27 February at Kia's annual EV Day showcase, where it will also reveal a concept previewing the EV2, a sub-4m hatch that will take on the Renault 5 from next year, with a starting price of around £25,000.