BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia PV5 revealed: brand's first van is radical VW ID Buzz rival
UP NEXT
Renault mulls revival of Renaultsport performance brand

Kia PV5 revealed: brand's first van is radical VW ID Buzz rival

First in a line of 'Platform Beyond Vehicles' gets futuristic looks and MPV variant; more derivatives to come

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
19 February 2025

The Kia PV5 has been unveiled as the brand’s first van, conceived as a futuristic rival to the Volkswagen ID Buzz.

The first in a new line of models dubbed Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBVs), it will be followed by a larger PV7 due in two years, aimed squarely at the venerable Ford Transit and Geely-owned brand Farizon's SV.

It has been developed from the ground-up as an electric van rather than using an adapted combustion-engine platform, as is the case with the Ford E-Transit Custom.

Related articles

Technical details have yet to be confirmed, but the PV5 concept shown in 2024 used a modified version of the E-GMP platform that underpins a number of the brand’s electric SUVs. It mirrors the entry-level Kia EV3 in featuring a single front-mounted electric motor and electricals running at 400V, rather than the higher 800V used by the upmarket EV6 and EV9.

It’s therefore expected to offer the same 201bhp and 209lb ft motor as the EV3, which allows the crossover to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 7.6sec. Performance will undoubtedly differ in the van, however, especially once fully laden.

The EV3 is also offered with batteries measuring 58.3kWh and 81.4kWh, yielding 270 or 375 miles of range, respectively; this, also, would be limited in a larger and heavier van.

Although the PV5 has been unveiled in passenger and cargo van forms, Kia said that it will show yet more variants at its upcoming EV Day (on 27 February) event. The nature of the van’s skateboard-style EV platform means that it can effectively wear any ‘hat’ that Kia desires, and the concept was previously shown in both pick-up and rugged Volkswagen California-style camper van forms.

Kia PV5 cargo van rear quarter

What should remain consistent between each variant is the front end, which remains true to the concept. Angular LED daytime running lights are positioned high on its rakish nose, while the main-beam headlights are set into the lower bumper.

The interior’s design has yet to be shown in full, but the exterior images released by Kia reveal split instrument and infotainment display screens – a key difference from the brand’s cars, which typically use a combined fascia.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews

Back to top

The cargo area, meanwhile, is set to feature a novel rail system on its floor and ceiling to allow for items such as cabinets and seats to be added or removed with greater ease. 

Kia has yet to announce how many people the PV5 will seat, but the similarly proportioned ID Buzz is offered in five-, six- and seven-seat configurations.

Such accessories will be offered as part of a wider PBV ecosystem, which will also comprise software solutions for jobs such as fleet management.

Kia previously said the PV5 would target a starting price of just €35,000 (£29,000) in Europe, suggesting it will open in the low-to-mid £30,000s in the UK.

The production van will make its debut here at the Commercial Vehicle show in Birmingham, which opens on 29 April. Deliveries are expected to begin around October.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

 Renault Megane 1.8T R.S.280 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,250
50,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 ZF Euro 5 4dr
2014
£13,950
57,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500C 1.2 Lounge Euro 5 2dr
2011
£2,994
82,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda Mazda3 1.6d Venture Euro 5 5dr
2013
£2,295
125,144miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 5008 1.6 PureTech GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,750
41,080miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Citigo 1.0 MPI SE Euro 6 5dr
2016
£5,595
40,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Sharan 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,495
104,825miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall MOKKA X 1.6 CDTi Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,495
70,446miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 2.1 A200d AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,490
66,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews