KGM Torres SUV to launch in the UK imminently

New 4x4 is soon to arrive with ICE and EV powertrains after Ssangyong's change in brand identity
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 January 2024

KGM Motors – formerly Ssangyong – will launch its new Torres SUV in the UK imminently, completing its protracted change to new branding.

The five-seat 4x4 will go on sale with combustion and electric powertrains by April, slotting into the Korean brand’s line-up between the Korando and Rexton SUVs.

The ICE Torres receives the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the Korando, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. This makes 161bhp and 207lb ft, sending the Korando from 0-62mph in 10.8sec. 

The ICE Torres will initially arrive in front-wheel-drive guise, before four-wheel-drive examples arrive in the summer.

The electric version – dubbed the Torres EVX – gets a more futuristic look, swapping the traditional-looking headlights for an LED light bar.

KGM Torres EVX front

The Torres EVX’s performance is likely to be slightly improved compared with the petrol car, given its single motor packs 201bhp and 250lb ft – up by 40bhp and 43lb ft.

Its 73.4kWh battery pack delivers a range of 287 miles between charges. KGM has yet to detail the maximum charging rate of the Torres EVX, but it's expected to align with the old Korando E-Motion, which was capped at 100kW.

Inside, both variants of the Torres receive two 12.3in displays; one an infotainment touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, the other an instrument panel.

Physical climate controls are omitted from the Torres, with these functions instead placed behind a menu on the touchscreen.

Load space is rated at 1662 litres with the 60:40-split rear seats folded down or 703 litres with them raised. For reference, the petrol Ford Kuga offers 533-1534 litres and the electric Skoda Enyaq iV offers 585-1710 litres.

KGM Torres interior

Latest Reviews

Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM
ford tourneo courrier review 2024 01
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Hyundai Tuscon front lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma

View all car reviews

Both versions of the Torres are equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety kit as standard, including lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

KGM also claims it has the highest level of structural safety in the class, as the chassis is comprised of 81% high-tensile steel.

KGM has introduced a revised trim-level structure across its car line-up, opening with K30 and running through K40 to K50. More affordable K20 models may be added in the future.

The KGM Musso pick-up truck doesn't adopt this structure, however, retaining its EX, Rebel, Saracen and Saracen+ trims.

UK prices for the Torres have yet to be announced, but it's expected to slot between the Korando (£25,540) and Rexton (£40,500) in ICE form, at around £33,000. 

The Torres EVX – the only electric car in KGM's UK line-up – may edge nearer the £40,000 mark, given that the smaller Korando E-Motion started at £32,695.

Additional reporting by Jack Warrick

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

8
FastRenaultFan 3 April 2023
Great looking car still. I hope it comes here as a Ssangyong.
ianp55 3 April 2023

It certainly has an imposing purposeful look about it a couple of issues what is the bulge on the tailgate and behind the C-pillar for? the interior looks quite impressive as well. 

xxxx 3 April 2023

Ssangyong still have a strangle hold on the ugliest car of year award then. And is this the sort of thing AI would come up with.

