KGM Torres SUV to launch in the UK imminently

KGM Motors – formerly Ssangyong – will launch its new Torres SUV in the UK imminently, completing its protracted change to new branding.

The five-seat 4x4 will go on sale with combustion and electric powertrains by April, slotting into the Korean brand’s line-up between the Korando and Rexton SUVs.

The ICE Torres receives the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the Korando, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. This makes 161bhp and 207lb ft, sending the Korando from 0-62mph in 10.8sec.

The ICE Torres will initially arrive in front-wheel-drive guise, before four-wheel-drive examples arrive in the summer.

The electric version – dubbed the Torres EVX – gets a more futuristic look, swapping the traditional-looking headlights for an LED light bar.

The Torres EVX’s performance is likely to be slightly improved compared with the petrol car, given its single motor packs 201bhp and 250lb ft – up by 40bhp and 43lb ft.

Its 73.4kWh battery pack delivers a range of 287 miles between charges. KGM has yet to detail the maximum charging rate of the Torres EVX, but it's expected to align with the old Korando E-Motion, which was capped at 100kW.

Inside, both variants of the Torres receive two 12.3in displays; one an infotainment touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, the other an instrument panel.

Physical climate controls are omitted from the Torres, with these functions instead placed behind a menu on the touchscreen.

Load space is rated at 1662 litres with the 60:40-split rear seats folded down or 703 litres with them raised. For reference, the petrol Ford Kuga offers 533-1534 litres and the electric Skoda Enyaq iV offers 585-1710 litres.