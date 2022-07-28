BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Ford Kuga brings big upgrades and lower price
UP NEXT
Electric vehicles will need 'battery passports' to enter EU from 2027

New Ford Kuga brings big upgrades and lower price

Revised family SUV, priced from £32,080, gains efficiency and majors on towing credentials
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 January 2024

The facelifted Ford Kuga will go on sale in the UK imminently, more than a year after it landed in the US as the latest Ford Escape.

The headline change is the introduction of Ford’s Sync4 infotainment system. As in the Ford Focus and Ford E-Transit, this uses a landscape-oriented 13.2in touchscreen and is said to offer double the computing power of the outgoing Sync3 system.

It offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

Related articles

All physical climate controls except for the front-window demister have been moved to the touchscreen. In turn, the other physical controls that were situated on the Kuga’s centre console – for the driving modes, rear-view camera and 360deg camera – have been moved to sit alongside the demister button. In their place is a small storage cubby.

As well as the interior changes, the facelifted Kuga also gains a new four-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain. It makes the same 180bhp as the front-wheel-drive hybrid (down 7bhp on the old car) but cuts the 0-62mph sprint time by 0.8sec to 8.3sec.

Ford Kuga Active dashboard

The rest of the family SUV's engine line-up is otherwise intact, with small improvements to fuel economy and CO2 emissions. The entry-level 1.5-litre Ecoboost and the front-wheel-drive hybrid both yield an additional 2mpg compared with previously.

Ford has emphasised the Kuga’s towing performance, claiming it to have a best-in-class capacity of 2100kg (in four-wheel-drive hybrid and front-wheel-drive plug-in-hybrid guise). For reference, the new Volkswagen Tiguan can tow up to 2000kg, while the Kia Sportage can tow up to 1500kg.

New sat-nav functionality also allows drivers to enter the dimensions of their car and trailer, plotting a route that avoids tight turns and low bridges that could prove troublesome.

Ford Kuga Active towing

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma
VW T Roc lead
Volkswagen T-Roc
9
Volkswagen T-Roc
Subaru BRZ
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
10
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
mercedes bens e class review 2024 01 dynamic front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Ford Kuga front

Ford Kuga

SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another Ford hit?

Read our review
Back to top

Despite the industry trending towards increased prices, the new Kuga is actually marginally less expensive than before.

The entry-level Titanium model is priced from £32,080, which is £1300 less than previously.

A new Active trim joins the SUV's line-up, providing a more rugged look alongside the sportier ST-Line.

The range-topping Vignale has been axed.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Ford Kuga cars for sale

Ford Kuga 1.5T EcoBoost ST-Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£24,820
8,586miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium Powershift AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,880
59,018miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford KUGA 1.5T EcoBoost Titanium 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,750
47,004miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford KUGA 1.5 EcoBlue ST-Line First Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,999
29,584miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford KUGA 1.5 TDCi EcoBlue ST-Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,270
32,672miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi EcoBlue ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,490
47,655miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford KUGA 2.5 EcoBoost Duratec 14.4kWh ST-Line CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,574
20,103miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Ford Kuga 1.5T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,798
27,985miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBlue Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,498
11,579miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 4304 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Chris576 17 January 2024

"headline change is the introduction of Ford’s Sync4 infotainment system. "

This thing is an absolute dog from a company that just needs to get out of the car market and leave space for someone who's got some idea what a car is.

mgbv8man 28 July 2022

Looks just like the latest Focus inside which doesn't have a sliding bar for the heating just simple contraols on the screen. Would seem odd developing two systems for cars based on the same platform

Peter Cavellini 28 July 2022

Are you sure this is a 2023 Car?, because this looks dated externally, inside. Just following 5he trend really.

Latest Reviews

Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma
VW T Roc lead
Volkswagen T-Roc
9
Volkswagen T-Roc
Subaru BRZ
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
10
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
mercedes bens e class review 2024 01 dynamic front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

View all car reviews