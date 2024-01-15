JLR design boss Massimo Frascella resigns

Massimo Frascella has resigned from his post as design boss of JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover).

Working under creative chief Gerry McGovern, Frascella oversaw the fruition of some of JLR’s most recognisable model lines, including the Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Discovery.

He was also instrumental in the development of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, as well as their SV variants.

JLR said in a statement supplied to Autocar: “His creative contribution to the business has been significant and is an excellent demonstration of how creativity can successfully transform and build brands.”

McGovern added: “Massimo Frascella, JLR design director, has decided to leave JLR to pursue new opportunities. We would like to thank Massimo for his significant creative contribution to JLR and we wish him every success in the future.”

Frascella left Kia to join JLR in 2011, taking the role of Land Rover exterior design chief. He was promoted to design director for the 4x4 brand in November 2020, and rose to JLR design director in May 2021.

It is not yet clear what the future holds for Frascella, but he leaves JLR having successfully steered it into the 2020s with distinct, fashionable identities for each of its sub-brands – critical to the revamp of its sales and marketing for each, under the new ‘House of Brands’ banner.