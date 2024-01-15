BACK TO ALL NEWS
JLR design boss Massimo Frascella resigns

Architect of Defender, Discovery and Range Rover models leaves company for new pastures
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
15 January 2024

Massimo Frascella has resigned from his post as design boss of JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover).

Working under creative chief Gerry McGovern, Frascella oversaw the fruition of some of JLR’s most recognisable model lines, including the Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Discovery.

He was also instrumental in the development of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, as well as their SV variants.

JLR said in a statement supplied to Autocar: “His creative contribution to the business has been significant and is an excellent demonstration of how creativity can successfully transform and build brands.”

McGovern added: “Massimo Frascella, JLR design director, has decided to leave JLR to pursue new opportunities. We would like to thank Massimo for his significant creative contribution to JLR and we wish him every success in the future.”

Frascella left Kia to join JLR in 2011, taking the role of Land Rover exterior design chief. He was promoted to design director for the 4x4 brand in November 2020, and rose to JLR design director in May 2021.

It is not yet clear what the future holds for Frascella, but he leaves JLR having successfully steered it into the 2020s with distinct, fashionable identities for each of its sub-brands – critical to the revamp of its sales and marketing for each, under the new ‘House of Brands’ banner.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

scrap 15 January 2024

*cough* even JLR's own people admit the Discovery has lost its way, as the Defender eats its market niche.

And who knows what the future has in store for Jaguar.

Undoubtedly Range Rover and Defender are a hit with customers (although the Sport seems to have lost its identity a little bit, and the Evoque is old with a newly worsened cabin).

In terms of the House of Brands then, we're currently 50:50 at best.

 

xxxx 15 January 2024
scrap wrote:

*cough* even JLR's own people admit the Discovery has lost its way, as the Defender eats its market niche.

Starting price of a 5dr defender is 64k whilst defender starts at 44k, big enough difference by far. 

xxxx 15 January 2024

Pretty much nailed the design and managed to build at least 3 models with a clear and unique sales path, highly desireable is what all designers should aim for.

Andrew1 15 January 2024
Oh, what a shame. He did an extraordinary job in making the Discovery look like a Defender so they can add a hefty snobbery tax on top of the already high price.

