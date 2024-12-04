Jeep has slashed prices for the Avenger Electric, meaning the small SUV now undercuts rivals such as the Mini Aceman, Smart #1 and Volvo EX30 by a significant margin.

The entry-level Longitude model now starts at £29,999, which is £5000 cheaper than previously. That’s £1801 less than the Aceman, £1951 less than the #1 and £2850 less than the EX30.

It also puts it on a par with the new Ford Puma Gen-E, which starts at £29,995.

The Avenger's middle-rung Altitude trim is now £31,999 (£4700 less than before), while the Summit range-topper is £33,999 (down by £4900).

Asked by Autocar why the discounts had been introduced, Jeep parent company Stellantis said: "This pricing adjustment makes the transition to an electric Jeep Avenger more accessible for customers, offering them an electric alternative without a significant price gap compared to an ICE Avenger model."

The petrol Avenger is priced from £24,949.

It’s possible that the move has also been made in order to stimulate greater demand for the Avenger Electric, as government-mandated EV sales targets ramp up in 2025.