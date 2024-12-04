Jeep has slashed prices for the Avenger Electric, meaning the small SUV now undercuts rivals such as the Mini Aceman, Smart #1 and Volvo EX30 by a significant margin.
The entry-level Longitude model now starts at £29,999, which is £5000 cheaper than previously. That’s £1801 less than the Aceman, £1951 less than the #1 and £2850 less than the EX30.
It also puts it on a par with the new Ford Puma Gen-E, which starts at £29,995.
The Avenger's middle-rung Altitude trim is now £31,999 (£4700 less than before), while the Summit range-topper is £33,999 (down by £4900).
Asked by Autocar why the discounts had been introduced, Jeep parent company Stellantis said: "This pricing adjustment makes the transition to an electric Jeep Avenger more accessible for customers, offering them an electric alternative without a significant price gap compared to an ICE Avenger model."
The petrol Avenger is priced from £24,949.
It’s possible that the move has also been made in order to stimulate greater demand for the Avenger Electric, as government-mandated EV sales targets ramp up in 2025.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Strange isn't it how some companies can lower their prices by so much in the face of competition. Bit of a pattern here, Fiat, Vauxhall, Peugeot and now Jeep. Stellantis your price malipulation will only alienate customers who paid top dollar.
Too late! The Renault 5 is still £7,000 cheaper! Jeep (Stellantis) cooked the Avenger when they released it, by pricing it way too high - hence the rotten sales! They've just done it again with the hybrid 4XE - still £5,000 too expensive for what is a tiny car...and only available in red unless you pay extra! I have reported it to the ASA.
You've reported a car for being red?