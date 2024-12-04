BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jeep Avenger Electric undercuts key rivals as price slashed by £5k
UP NEXT
Autocar Great Women 2025: Nominate yourself or a colleague now

Jeep Avenger Electric undercuts key rivals as price slashed by £5k

Stellantis brand's lone electric model gets big discounts to close the gap to the petrol version

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 December 2024

Jeep has slashed prices for the Avenger Electric, meaning the small SUV now undercuts rivals such as the Mini Aceman, Smart #1 and Volvo EX30 by a significant margin.

The entry-level Longitude model now starts at £29,999, which is £5000 cheaper than previously. That’s £1801 less than the Aceman, £1951 less than the #1 and £2850 less than the EX30.

Advertisement

It also puts it on a par with the new Ford Puma Gen-E, which starts at £29,995.

Related articles

The Avenger's middle-rung Altitude trim is now £31,999 (£4700 less than before), while the Summit range-topper is £33,999 (down by £4900).

Asked by Autocar why the discounts had been introduced, Jeep parent company Stellantis said: "This pricing adjustment makes the transition to an electric Jeep Avenger more accessible for customers, offering them an electric alternative without a significant price gap compared to an ICE Avenger model."

The petrol Avenger is priced from £24,949.

It’s possible that the move has also been made in order to stimulate greater demand for the Avenger Electric, as government-mandated EV sales targets ramp up in 2025.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Maserati MC20 Celio review 2024 01 front tracking
Maserati MC20
8
Maserati MC20
BMW 330e review 2024 01
BMW 3 Series
9
BMW 3 Series
audi a6 e tron review 20 24 01 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
8
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
7
Ford Mustang Dark Horse

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front

Jeep Avenger

Maiden EV is a small car with big hopes of cracking Europe. Does it have what it takes?

Read our review
Back to top

The UK's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate dictates that 22% of any given car manufacturer’s new car sales must be electric, and the proportion will rise to 28% next year.

Companies that miss their targets face fines of £15,000 for every combustion-engined car they sell over the allowed threshold.

Autocar understands that Jeep’s current EV sales figures put it on track to meet the stricter 28% ratio next year, but only by a fine margin.

Discounting the Avenger Electric – currently its only EV – will surely help the brand (and by extension Stellantis) meet that target more comfortably.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Jeep Avenger cars for sale

Jeep Avenger 1.2 Turbo Altitude+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£20,495
5,221miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jeep Avenger 1.2 E-Hybrid MHEV Summit E-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£24,995
3,557miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Jeep AVENGER 1.2 Turbo Altitude+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£19,849
8,936miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jeep Avenger 1.2 Altitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£20,495
4,998miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jeep Avenger 1.2 Altitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£20,690
7,420miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jeep Avenger 1.2 Altitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,695
1,356miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jeep Avenger 1.2 Turbo Altitude+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,949
4,647miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jeep Avenger 54kWh 1st Edition Auto 5dr
2024
£26,995
4,262miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 1.2 Turbo Altitude+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£19,950
8,706miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 172 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
xxxx 4 December 2024

Strange isn't it how some companies can lower their prices by so much in the face of competition. Bit of a pattern here, Fiat, Vauxhall, Peugeot and now Jeep.  Stellantis your price malipulation will only alienate customers who paid top dollar.

Arthur Sleep 4 December 2024

Too late!  The Renault 5 is still £7,000 cheaper!  Jeep (Stellantis) cooked the Avenger when they released it, by pricing it way too high - hence the rotten sales!  They've just done it again with the hybrid 4XE - still £5,000 too expensive for what is a tiny car...and only available in red unless you pay extra!  I have reported it to the ASA.

Pierre 4 December 2024

You've reported a car for being red? 

Latest Reviews

Maserati MC20 Celio review 2024 01 front tracking
Maserati MC20
8
Maserati MC20
BMW 330e review 2024 01
BMW 3 Series
9
BMW 3 Series
audi a6 e tron review 20 24 01 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
8
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
7
Ford Mustang Dark Horse

View all car reviews