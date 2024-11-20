BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar releases more pictures of upcoming concept
Jaguar releases more pictures of upcoming concept

Series of social media posts reveals lack of rear window and use of the redesigned Leaper logo

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 November 2024

Jaguar has released another two preview images of its upcoming Design Vision Concept, showcasing how the reimagined Leaper logo will be used in its new cars.

It appears to conceal a rear-facing camera, which could hint at the use of rear-view cameras rather than traditional mirrors – an element of the brand's future models exclusively reported by Autocar last year.

It follows yesterday's (20 November) unexpected release of a teaser image for the concept, which appeared to confirm Autocar's report that it will also omit a traditional rear window.

It also showcased the concept's dramatic proportions, with a remarkably wide rear wheel arch and track, as well as a repeated contrast between smooth curves and hard-edged straight lines.

Conventional rear lights can't be seen: they are either out of view of the preview shot or are concealed by the prominent slats running across the tail.

These slats mirror those featured in the new Leaper logo, suggesting the concept could showcase Jaguar's new branding in large scale.

The image was posted to social media accompanied by the text “copy nothing”, reiterating the mantra of JLR creative chief Gerry McGovern – and a phrase that is derived from that of Jaguar founder William Lyons.

 

 

The unexpected post comes in the wake of the strong reaction to Jaguar’s rebranding, which was detailed in full on 19 November.

“We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community,” said McGovern.

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell has described Jaguar’s rebirth as “a complete reset”, calling its new effort “something spectacular”.

The concept will be shown in full on 2 December at Miami Art Week in Florida, the US.

It's set to preview a four-door electric GT, which will be the first in a three-car line-up due from 2026.

The production car, which recently began road testing, will pack north of 575bhp and have a range of more than 430 miles. It will be priced in excess of £100,000, positioning it as a rival for the Porsche Taycan.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Thekrankis 21 November 2024
Ja Guar. Please ! When in a hole stop digging.

You are meant to be lithe , feline, athletic.

Stop behaving like a cut and paste infants art class.

SKH 21 November 2024

This new picture is giving off Chrysler Crossfire vibes with a healthy dose of Deco thrown in. If the concept has a ribbed (for the owner's pleasure?) tailgate/Trunk, and possibly the flanks, then the Ford Flex would like to have a word with you. There really is no such thing as a copy of nothing in today's automotive World. It may not be a direct copy of anything, but it will certainly be influenced by something. I hope Gerry and Co haven't oversold the ''Jaw dropping' nature of this new design direction, because let's be honest there really isn't much that's new under the Sun.

Citytiger 21 November 2024

Remember the Jaguar advert with the tag line "its good to be bad", that was Jaguar playing to its strengths and heritage. 

I think the new one plays to people who drink soy lattes and glue themselves to roads at the weekend, these sort of people dont buy Jaguars, they dont buy cars, and they certainly dont have £100k+ to spend. They generally have funny coloured hair, wear dungarees and stink of boiled cabbage and weed.

Normally to be found at whatever protest is the current vogue. 

SKH 21 November 2024
Citytiger wrote:

Remember the Jaguar advert with the tag line "its good to be bad", that was Jaguar playing to its strengths and heritage. 

I think the new one plays to people who drink soy lattes and glue themselves to roads at the weekend, these sort of people dont buy Jaguars, they dont buy cars, and they certainly dont have £100k+ to spend. They generally have funny coloured hair, wear dungarees and stink of boiled cabbage and weed.

Normally to be found at whatever protest is the current vogue. 

 

possibly Weed (Hemp).and dungarees are two of the textiles available in the new generation of JaG interiors? I'm thinking in a nice shade of Cabbage green to go with the vivid exterior colour palette?

