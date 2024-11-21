Jaguar's long-awaited concept car has been leaked online ahead of its official unveiling overnight.
Images posted to online forum Coche Spias give a first look at the low, sleek electric GT car, which previews the design language that will define Jaguar's three new-era EVs, beginning with a similarly proportioned luxury saloon next year.
The concept will be officially revealed at Miami Art Week overnight tonight (2-3 December).
Clearly, it is completely unrelated to any Jaguar model that has gone before – making good on the company's ambition for its cars to be "a copy of nothing".
Its monolithic, minimalist silhouette is defined by a long, probing bonnet, which calls to mind some of Jaguar’s biggest-engined past models and lends the concept a distinct cab-rear stance.
The A-pillars are effectively invisible and the side windows narrow towards the rear, giving the glasshouse a wraparound effect reminiscent of a racing helmet.
As revealed by Autocar previously, it has a bluff front end with a prominent ‘grille’ motif and a new lighting signature comprising ultra-slim LED strips at each edge.
excellent bring it on Jag! if the public were convinced that the horid looking bangle era beemers looked nice then this is a sure looker. a real step forward. And of course.... its a concept so most of the non-compliant features won't be on the road going car and who knows maybe that long bonnet will make room for a big ICE engine for the US and Arab countries.
