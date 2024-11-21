BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar concept leaked in full ahead of reveal tonight

Design Vision Concept will be unveiled at Miami Art Week and lay foundation for brand's future

Felix PageCharlie Martin Autocar
2 December 2024

Jaguar's long-awaited concept car has been leaked online ahead of its official unveiling overnight.

Images posted to online forum Coche Spias give a first look at the low, sleek electric GT car, which previews the design language that will define Jaguar's three new-era EVs, beginning with a similarly proportioned luxury saloon next year.

The concept will be officially revealed at Miami Art Week overnight tonight (2-3 December).

Clearly, it is completely unrelated to any Jaguar model that has gone before – making good on the company's ambition for its cars to be "a copy of nothing".

Its monolithic, minimalist silhouette is defined by a long, probing bonnet, which calls to mind some of Jaguar’s biggest-engined past models and lends the concept a distinct cab-rear stance.

The A-pillars are effectively invisible and the side windows narrow towards the rear, giving the glasshouse a wraparound effect reminiscent of a racing helmet.

As revealed by Autocar previously, it has a bluff front end with a prominent ‘grille’ motif and a new lighting signature comprising ultra-slim LED strips at each edge.

Jaguar concept car leak – front and rear

The arches, meanwhile, are dramatically swollen to accommodate large-diameter, wide-set allow wheels - and the new Jaguar emblem features just aft of the front wheel on a gold panel, which houses a rear-view camera on each side.

It needs cameras because there is no rear window, as had been recently previewed by Jaguar, and the back end is dominated by a large vent-style pattern - one of the four defining motifs that form part of Jaguar’s new visual branding signatures.

These cues are set to feature prominently in the Jaguar's upcoming four-door electric GT, which will be the first in a three-car line-up due from 2026.

The production car, which recently began road testing, will pack north of 575bhp and have a range of more than 430 miles. It will be priced in excess of £100,000, positioning it as a rival for the Porsche Taycan.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

dipdaddy 2 December 2024

excellent bring it on Jag! if the public were convinced that the horid looking bangle era beemers looked nice then this is a sure looker. a real step forward. And of course.... its a concept so most of the non-compliant features won't be on the road going car and who knows maybe that long bonnet will make room for a big ICE engine for the US and Arab countries.

zzzzzz28 2 December 2024
Is Jaguar's new designer a five-year-old kid who likes Barbie and Japanese robot anime?
The controversial campaign and logo change were "minor incidents."
They wanted their new car to be the final nail in the coffin.
xxxx 2 December 2024

Click bait, it won't look like this.

