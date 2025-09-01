BACK TO ALL NEWS
IT issue leaves JLR unable to register cars on crucial 'new plate' day

No new Land Rover models have been registered in UK today as manufacturer races to solve system fault

Felix Page
News
1 min read
1 September 2025

JLR is grappling with a global IT issue that has left it unable to register new cars.

Autocar was first made aware of a 'cyber incident' at the firm earlier today, understood to be related to the system it uses to register new cars, but the precise impact has yet to be confirmed.

Autocar spoke to a JLR dealer who confirmed the issue and said the branch had registered no new cars today (1 September) – 'new plate' day in the UK, with the new '75' registrations being introduced, and traditionally one of the year's busiest for new car registrations.

The dealer was unable to give any more details on the nature of the fault and said there had been no word on when to expect a fix. The branch remained open. 

In a statement sent to Autocar, a JLR spokesperson said: "We are working at pace to resolve global IT issues impacting our business. We will provide an update as appropriate in due course."

Autocar has approached the company for further details. 

JLR's parent company Tata has posted a notice to the Indian stock exchange which refers to the issue as an "IT security incidence" without giving further details. 

The company's public-facing website appears to be fully operational, including the car configurator. 

Further updates to follow.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Thekrankis 1 September 2025
The renowned JLR ongoing unreliability in a nutshell.

