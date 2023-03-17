Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up to make debut at Goodwood

Ineos has revealed the name of the long-awaited pick-up version of the Grenadier, which will receive a public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

Named the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster, the Toyota Hilux rival will appear alongside the firm's hydrogen-powered Grenadier, before taking on the event's famous hill climb.

The model has been spotted previously during a key phase of testing, taking on icy roads in extreme winter conditions.

As confirmed when Autocar drove the Grenadier for the first time last year, the 4x4 model's family will be expanded with a pick-up truck (seen here) and a seven-seat passenger version, each using a longer (3175mm) wheelbase than the standard car.

Ineos’s upcoming pick-up was spotted free of any sort of concealing livery, with chunky all-terrain tyres, fueling speculation that it will be just as capable off-road as its SUV-styled sibling.

When the model was previously spotted testing on public roads, it did not feature a conventional load bed at the rear, suggesting the commercial version of the Grenadier could be offered with a range of devices and storage compartments to suit a variety of applications, as was the case with its spiritual forebear, the previous-generation Defender 130 pick-up.

The Grenadier pick-up will no doubt be pitched as a rival to the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok, both of which are set to be reinvented using the same underpinnings next year. Land Rover has yet to confirm an open-backed version of the current Defender but has previously hinted that such a model would be "technically possible" and would likely be a strong seller.

Technically, the pick-up will almost certainly follow the SUV. It will likely be offered with a choice of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines from BMW, producing 283bhp and 250bhp respectively.

Losing the rear seats and one-third of the bodywork will also result in a significant drop in kerb weight compared with the 2650kg SUV variant, so subtle performance gains and improved off-road ability could be on the cards.

A more utilitarian focus can be expected on the inside, in line with the often demanding workload of a 4x4 pick-up. The standard car goes big on durability, with drain holes in the floor and a raft of stain-resistant materials, but the pick-up could be offered at a lower price if it is furnished with less kit and fewer upmarket flourishes.