Ineos considers Chery tie-up to boost Fusilier development
Ineos considers Chery tie-up to boost Fusilier development

Deal to use iCaur platform is being explored by Ineos in bid to slash its CO2 output as soon as possible

Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
11 June 2025

Ineos Automotive is in talks with Chery to build cars on a range-extender (REx) EV platform from the Chinese group’s iCaur off-road brand, Autocar has learned.

The tie-up would allow Ineos to move quickly to develop its postponed Fusilier REx off-roader and expand its line-up beyond the slow-selling Grenadier combustion-engined off-roader.

The launch of the Fusilier would give Ineos a crucial low-CO2 model that would allow it to comply with emissions regulations in both the UK and the European Union.

Currently, the company manages the regulations by selling some Grenadier models as commercial vehicles, thus ensuring it stays within the lighter-touch rules for low-volume manufacturers.

Ineos is expected to repurpose iCaur’s upcoming V27, an offroader that uses a 1.5-litre turbo engine as a generator when the charge from its battery – either 22kWh or 33kWh – is depleted. At 4.8m long and just under 2.0m tall, the V27 is larger than the Fusilier concept revealed last year but still smaller than the Grenadier.

The all-wheel-drive version packages an electric motor on each axle and produces up to 449bhp, iCaur has said.

Ineos declined to comment when approached by Autocar.

In May, iCaur CEO Su Jun released a picture of himself standing with a prototype of the V27, asking social media followers whether they agreed with comments that it was “the national version of the G-Class” or the “new-energy Land Cruiser”.

The iCaur brand is targeting sales in the UK and mainland Europe from early next year with a range of models starting with the V23 (pictured below), a small electric SUV. Subsequent models will include the V25 and a planned new ‘V21’ to rival the Jeep Avenger.

iCar V23 front quarter static

Ineos Grenadier

Car review
ineos grenadier off road review 2023 07 wading

Ineos Grenadier

Is this spiritual successor to the original Defender a vanity project or the real deal?

Read our review
Chery CEO Yin Tongyue said in April last year that “two premium marques” in Europe wanted to use Chery platforms and the f rm was in talks with two others. One of those premium brands was Chery joint-venture partner JLR, which has since announced that it will revive the Freelander brand in China using Chery’s T1X platform, shared with Chery brands Omoda and Jaecoo

The other premium marque looks set to be Ineos. 

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo also visited Chery’s hometown of Wuhu earlier this year and showed interest in the iCaur V23.

The iCar brand – which was forced to rename itself iCaur for exports to avoid a legal clash with Apple – has been a hit in China after the launch of the V23. The brand plans to repeat that success overseas and has set a goal of opening 2000 showrooms in 100 countries within three years.

Chery is very open to deals with European car makers. In Spain it has signed up with local brand EV Motors to sell its Tiggo range of SUVs under revived Spanish marque Ebro. Meanwhile, the same cars in Italy are badged under the local DR brand.

Both tie-ups involve an element of local assembly, with Ebro’s cars sent over as partially built kits and finished in Nissan’s former Barcelona plant.

Ineos could be expected to repurpose its former Smart car facility in Hambach, France, to build the Fusilier model from iCaur kits sent over from China. Extended-range EVs are included in the EU’s increased tariffs for China-built EVs, but assembling the cars in Europe could enable Ineos to circumvent them, provided that it can show it adds enough local value.

