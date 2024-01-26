BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: IM Motors to show 500-mile UK-bound L6 saloon at Geneva
UP NEXT
New-look £17k Dacia Spring revealed ahead of UK launch

IM Motors to show 500-mile UK-bound L6 saloon at Geneva

MG sibling and SAIC-owned Chinese premium brand is likely to sell its Tesla rivals in Britain by 2026
News
Charlie Martin AutocarWill Rimell
2 mins read
21 February 2024

IM Motors, a premium electric MG sibling brand that is set to launch in the UK next year, will unveil its new L6 saloon at the Geneva motor show.

IM (Intelligent Mobility) was founded in late 2020 as a tie-up between MG parent SAIC, e-commerce giant Alibaba and R&D specialist Zhangjiang Hi-Tech – and it delivered the first examples of its L7 executive saloon in late 2021.

The L7 will be joined in Europe by the L6 when IM arrives on the continent next year. The L6 saloon is claimed to deliver a range of 500 miles and cover 0-60mph in under 3sec.

Related articles

No other technical details have been revealed but it is expected to use a similar set-up to the L7, which has a 93kWh battery for up to 382 miles of range, and adopt its 11kW wireless charging tech.

The brand is expected to rival the likes of BYD and Tesla on arrival in the UK.

Since its creation, IM has launched the LS6 and LS7 SUVs, which compete with the Tesla Model Y and Model X respectively. They're priced between £32,000 and £52,000 in their native China. It is not yet known if they will join the saloons as part of the firm's European line-up.

The brand made headlines last year when it announced a technical partnership with Audi, which will result in the German company using its platforms for a range of Chinese-market EVs as an alternative to the Volkswagen Group’s delayed SSP architecture.

IM's UK launch

IM already has a small, visible presence in the UK, with a car on show in MG’s flagship showroom in Marylebone. London, as part of a bid to gauge public perception of the new brand. 

Its launch is likely to come during 2025, after MG refreshes its line-up with the new MG 3 and MG HS, an updated version of the 4 and the second-generation Marvel-R SUV

It's possible that SAIC would first need to establish its European factory – which may be based in the UK – before it can profitably build EVs for right-hand-drive markets.

It isn't yet known whether the new models would retain their IM branding in the UK or be badged as MGs.

Several models badged as MGs in the UK are actually from another SAIC brand: the MG 5 is the Roewe Ei5 in China and the next-generation HS is a restyled Roewe RX5.

Australian magazine Wheels previously reported that the LS7 and L7 were “under strong consideration” for sale in Australia – another right-hand-drive market – with MG badging.

A spokesperson for MG Motor UK told Autocar: “IM Motors are currently operating in China selling premium electric vehicles. There has been no confirmation of a UK launch and MG Motor UK cannot comment on the brand at this point. SAIC Motors will be providing more information on this in due course."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background where he cut his teeth.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 2.0 E220d AMG Line Cabriolet G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£27,170
16,118miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Nissan JUKE 1.2 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,850
56,352miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW X1 2.0 20d XLine Auto XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,400
75,376miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Active X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,400
89,443miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I20 1.0 T-GDi SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,295
29,030miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style Euro 5 3dr
2015
£6,873
30,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Honda Jazz 1.3 I-VTEC EX Navi CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,700
7,005miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Mokka 1.4i Turbo SE 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,595
56,548miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£7,995
87,950miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
289 29 January 2024

This will be interesting.

There is already well established IM Group in the UK....importers of Subaru, Isuzu and GWM Ora.

avantus 28 January 2024

lol. Soon there's going to be a Chinese car brand from every Tom, Dick and Harry in China.  

ianp55 26 January 2024

What will the cars be badged in the UK? do they have to have another model range? the revival of the MG name by SAIC has certainly been a great success and with the introduction of the MG4 X Power has given the company an introduction into the performance market sector. Why not sell them as MG's after all look at Skoda the most expensive versions of the Enyaq EV start at well over £50k  well within the pricing range of the LS6/7. The is another option of course why not sell them under the Rover moniker? it's a name with recognition and at the same time could emphasise the "premium" positioning of the new range.  

Anne Dustriexpurt 26 January 2024

'Rover' as a name doesn't belong to SAIC. It belongs to JLR.

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala

View all car reviews