Hyundai reveals interior of all-new i20 ahead of debut

The interior of Hyundai's all-new i20 has been unveiled ahead of its planned public debut at the Geneva motor show next week.

The new supermini's cabin represents a significant departure from its predecessor, with two 10.25in screens, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting and a distinctive 'blade' design running horizontally across the dashboard. The digital cluster will change colour depending on the selected driving mode, while the centrally mounted touchscreen gives access to a raft of new connectivity functions, including live traffic and weather data, fuel station locator and smartphone mirroring.

The new i20 represents the start of a “revolutionary and ambitious” new design language for Hyundai.

The third-generation Vauxhall Corsa rival is set to go on sale in May and introduces what Hyundai describes as a theme of “sensuous sportiness” that will be applied across the rest of its line-up in due course.

The latest i10 city car features a watered-down version of the i20’s angular look, while the facelifted i30 and new Tucson SUV for 2021 will adopt a similar design approach.

Further to the adoption of distinctive creases and other styling details new to Hyundai, the latest i20 is proportionally different from its predecessor, being 30mm wider, 5mm longer and 24mm lower. Its wheelbase has been lengthened by 10mm to increase passenger space, too, while the boot is now slightly bigger, at 351 litres. Ten paint colours across a broad spectrum are available, as is the option of a two-tone scheme by way of a black roof.