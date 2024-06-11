BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai Inster: affordable electric city car confirmed for Europe
Hyundai Inster: affordable electric city car confirmed for Europe

New city car, based on the Korean-market Casper, will be revealed at the Busan motor show
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 June 2024

Hyundai has announced it will reveal a new electric city car called the Inster later this month, with the new model targeting an official range of 220 miles.

The firm described the model as an “evolution” of the Casper, a petrol-powered Suzuki Ignis rival that is offered exclusively in South Korea.

“Inster will set new standards in terms of driving range, technology and safety features,” the company said in a statement.

Preview images released by Hyundai reveal subtle differences compared with the Casper, such as new lighting signatures at the front and rear.

The Inster was spotted testing in Scandinavia in February, days after Hyundai France boss Lionel French Keogh confirmed to France’s Auto Moto magazine that the car will hit the market by the end of the year.

It reported that the petrol-powered Casper is not bound for European markets, adding that the EV will have greater power and range than the rival Dacia Spring. For reference, the Spring offers 44bhp and 64bhp motors, and a range of up to 137 miles.

The Inster will cost around €20,000 (£17,000) in France, according to Auto Moto, although Hyundai has yet to officially announce pricing.

 

The brand has previously committed to continued production of small cars. Its Europe chief, Michael Cole, told Autocar in March 2023 that the i10, i20 and i30 were “all still in our plan, even for the next generation”.

Cole added that the next challenge is to evaluate smaller EVs, saying: “I believe there's a market below Kona and maybe even in more traditional bodystyles, such as hatchback.

“It’s in our thinking, rather than necessarily in our long-term plan now. But for the European market, we have to be thinking about that.”

Car review
hyundai ioniq 5 review 2023 01 action front

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Bold, cleverly configured hatchback-cum-SUV was a trailblazer in 2021 but where does it stand today?

Charlie Martin

Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

FastRenaultFan 11 June 2024
Not a great name. Too close to the Nisssn Interstar van that Nissan used to have. People might confuse it for that and think you bought a Van. Bad name Hyundai. Needs to be changed. Otherwise it looks like it could be cute.
They could have called it the Hyundai Teddy or the Hyundai Cutie lol.

