Hyundai “drastically cuts” UK waiting time for Kona Electric

Hyundai has responded to unprecedented customer demand for the Kona Electric by “drastically” cutting waiting times for UK orders.

The Kona went on sale in the UK in the second half of 2019, but demand rapidly outstripped projected supply. By early 2019 the waiting list was up to 12 months for the EV, with brand sources admitting they significantly under-estimated demand. Restrictions on battery supply and the desire to sell more EVs in 2020 to aid fleet average emissions targets were also a factor.

Now, however, available numbers of the Kona Electric are being boosted by a new production plant in the Czech Republic, as well as an increase in supply from the existing facility in South Korea. Autocar is awaiting an estimate of new average lead times from a Hyundai UK spokesman.

Last month sister brand Kia confirmed it would begin a “major ramp-up” in supply of the powertrain-sharing e-Niro and new Soul EV. The former saw its entire UK allocation sell out within weeks, with more than 3000 people on the waiting list.

The Kona Electric topped our sister publication What Car?’s ‘Real Range’ test, with the 64kWh variant achieving the longest driving range of any electric model tested. Hyundai claims an official range of 278 miles.

