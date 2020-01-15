Hyundai i10 Premium 1.0 MPI​ 2020 review

The new Hyundai i10 shouldn’t exist. The petrol-engined city car has been declared dead, you see, sparking an ongoing ‘whodunnit’ to determine whether it was low profit margins, prohibitive emissions legislation or changing consumer tastes that delivered the final, fatal blow.

And yet, in an improbable plot twist, here we have an all-new i10, looking fresh, relevant and, indeed, very much alive and well. Who saw that coming?

This third-generation i10 isn’t just a minor update, either. Hyundai has re-engineered it from scratch, evidenced by a fresh new design. The styling is familiar, but the adoption of the firm’s latest design language means a bolder grille, giving the i10 a more dramatic feel that further distances it from the dull but practical feel of early versions.

It’s all a bit more mature, but the i10 hasn’t actually grown that much: at 3670mm in overall length, the new model is only 5mm longer than the previous version, although the wheelbase has been stretched by 40mm and the body widened by 20mm, both to increase interior space and add a bit of extra dynamic poise.

There remains a choice of two petrol engines, both carried over from the old car: a 66bhp three-cylinder 1.0 and an 83bhp four-cylinder 1.2. A sportier, turbocharged 1.0-litre N-Line version will follow but, unlike the rival Volkswagen Up/Seat Mii/ Skoda Citigo triumvirate, Hyundai says there are no plans for a fully electric version.