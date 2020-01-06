Hyundai and Uber unveil electric flying taxi concept

Korean firm teams up with ride sharing giant to showcase bold urban-focused aircraft at CES tech event
James Attwood, digital editor
6 January 2020

Korean car firm Hyundai has teamed up with ride sharing service Uber to develop a Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) concept that could be used as an electric flying taxi in the future.

The S-A1 concept, unveiled at CES in Las Vegas, can carry up to four passengers, is capable of vertical take-off and landing and has a cruising speed of 180mph at an altitude of 1000-2000 feet above ground. Hyundai said the machines will initially be piloted but are capable of becoming fully autonomous eventually.

The machine will be developed and produced by Hyundai, with Uber’s nascent air taxi division providing “airspace support services”, links to ground-based transport options and customer interfaces. Hyundai is the first firm to join the Uber Elevate initiative to develop mass-scale private air transport.

While a pure design concept at this stage, the S-A1 is intended to be capable of trips of up to 60 miles and is capable of being recharged in five to seven minutes at peak times. It will be propelled by multiple small propellers positioned around the frame; Hyundai says this layout both reduces noise compared to a large helicopter rotor and aids safety by minimising the impact of any single point of failure.

Our Verdict

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

The second-generation Hyundai i20 is a very spacious, well-kitted and keenly priced addition to the competitive supermini segment, but is ultimately let down by its weak engines

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    7 January 2020
    First Drive
    AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport 2020 review
    Supercar power steals the headlines, but is there more to this car than the...
  • Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 January 2020
    Car review
    Volvo S60
    Volvo attempts to combine the super-saloon and PHEV with its flagship S60 -...
  • Sutton Mustang CS800 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 December 2019
    First Drive
    Sutton CS800 Mustang 2019 UK review
    Sutton Bespoke's take on the Ford Mustang is the CS800, which has more...

Hyundai presented the S-A1 at CES as part of a wider "vision for urban mobility", showcasing potential transport solutions for cities in the future. 

The concept includes a Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV), an electric autonomous shuttle-style vehicle that Hyundai says has been inspired by San Francisco cable cars.

The PBV, which can be between four and six metres long, is conceived with a separate chassis and upper bodies, allowing the interior to be customised for various purposes.

Examples of potential uses given by Hyundai include a restaurant, coffee shop and hotel, with those services available as users are taken to their destinations. It could also be customised to individual needs and used as a living space.

Hyundai says the PBV can be charged while in use by other PBVs that function as battery packs.

The PAV and PBV concepts are linked in Hyundai’s proposed mobility system by a Hub, a new ‘mobility space’ that has a ‘skyport’ for the PAV on top, with PBV docking stations underneath. Hyundai believes the Hubs can also serve as multi-function community spaces.

READ MORE

Hyundai previews compact SUV with Concept T Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai: hydrogen is key to hitting emissions targets

CES 2020: New Fiat Chrysler concept previews tech-laden MPV model

Join the debate

Comments
1

Peter Cavellini

6 January 2020

 No pun intended but, isn't a flying car dead in the air?

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    7 January 2020
    First Drive
    AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport 2020 review
    Supercar power steals the headlines, but is there more to this car than the...
  • Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 January 2020
    Car review
    Volvo S60
    Volvo attempts to combine the super-saloon and PHEV with its flagship S60 -...
  • Sutton Mustang CS800 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 December 2019
    First Drive
    Sutton CS800 Mustang 2019 UK review
    Sutton Bespoke's take on the Ford Mustang is the CS800, which has more...