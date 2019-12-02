Kia e-Niro: extra supply of upgraded EV for 2020

Kia will introduce a raft of upgrades to the e-Niro electric SUV for 2020 – and has promised a “major ramp-up” in supply of it and the new Soul EV.

The e-Niro went on sale in Britain earlier this year, but demand for the car greatly outstripped supply, with the entire UK provision selling out within weeks. Kia says that it has a 3000-strong waiting list for the EV, which offers around 280 miles of range.

For 2020, the e-Niro will be upgraded with new LED headlights and a revamped interior featuring a 10.25in touchscreen, ambient lighting and a new telematics system. It will cost £33,795 after the UK plug-in car grant, a £1000 rise on the 2019 model.

The Korean firm says it has secured enough supply for the UK market to clear the existing waiting list in the first six months of 2020, “with even more supply promised” in the latter half of the year. Customers not on the existing waiting list will be able to order an e-Niro from July next year.

Kia has also confirmed the first deliveries of the new Soul EV will commence in April next year. The compact SUV, which went on sale in July, features the same powertrain and batteries as the e-Niro, and now shares a post-grant price of £33,795.

Kia’s UK boss, Paul Philpott, admitted the firm faced a “challenge” to meet the “unprecedented demand” for the e-Niro, but promised that “we are ready to meet customer demand for all-electric cars” in 2020.

READ MORE

Autocar long-term test: living with a Kia e-Niro

Kia e-Niro 2019 review

Kia Soul EV 2019 review