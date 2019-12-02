Kia e-Niro: extra supply of upgraded EV for 2020

Kia will introduce a raft of upgrades to the e-Niro electric SUV for 2020 – and has promised a “major ramp-up” in supply of it and the new Soul EV.
The e-Niro went on sale in Britain earlier this year, but demand for the car greatly outstripped supply, with the entire UK provision selling out within weeks. Kia says that it has a 3000-strong waiting list for the EV, which offers around 280 miles of range.
For 2020, the e-Niro will be upgraded with new LED headlights and a revamped interior featuring a 10.25in touchscreen, ambient lighting and a new telematics system. It will cost £33,795 after the UK plug-in car grant, a £1000 rise on the 2019 model.
The Korean firm says it has secured enough supply for the UK market to clear the existing waiting list in the first six months of 2020, “with even more supply promised” in the latter half of the year. Customers not on the existing waiting list will be able to order an e-Niro from July next year.
Kia has also confirmed the first deliveries of the new Soul EV will commence in April next year. The compact SUV, which went on sale in July, features the same powertrain and batteries as the e-Niro, and now shares a post-grant price of £33,795.
Kia’s UK boss, Paul Philpott, admitted the firm faced a “challenge” to meet the “unprecedented demand” for the e-Niro, but promised that “we are ready to meet customer demand for all-electric cars” in 2020.
READ MORE
Autocar long-term test: living with a Kia e-Niro
Join the debate
The Apprentice
There were those on here that
There were those on here that foretold doom for Tesla when 'proper' car manufacturers with decades of experience making cars stepped up to the EV market. But what we are seeing is its just not that easy, most have either had to keep battery size modest or make expensive niche vehicles to limit demand. One of the biggest manufacturers in the world Kia (as partnered with Hyundai) launches a vehicle with both good range but not un-affordable and they simply can't build them even remotely quick enough. 7 months just to get a place on the waiting list let alone an actual car! Meanwhile Tesla are busy digesting their order book with considerable production. We are seeing lots of shiny things lately from other big manufacturers like VW but until we see them actually coming off the line in *quantity* and how they keep up with demand then its just that, motor show tinsel. Meanwhile I see more and more Model 3s on the road every day.
The Apprentice
What is point of a preview
What is point of a preview button that shows a post nicely laid out as you intended, but as soon as you press the post button it removes it? really what is the point!
Add your comment