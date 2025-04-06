The UK government has substantially relaxed the framework of its zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate in a show of support to the automotive industry, following the US's imposition of 25% tariffs on all vehicles imported into the country.

As part of the shake-up, the government has confirmed that 'full' hybrid cars such as the Nissan Qashqai e-power can remain on sale from 2030-2035, low-volume car makers will be exempt from the need to achieve an 80% electric car sales mix in 2030, and all manufacturers have greater flexibility in how they can meet the annual EV sales targets imposed by the mandate.

Late last year, the government pledged to rework the mandate in consultation with the car industry, in light of organic demand for electric cars falling well below the mandated targets and threatening car makers' ability to trade profitably. The government launched a public consultation, and has now brought forward its response.

Under the terms of the mandate, car makers must achieve a 28% EV sales mix in 2025, but recent industry figures reveal that demand is running more than eight percentage points behind that.

The government had already pledged to roll out the changes as a matter of urgency – after car makers spent billions on discounting EVs to boost demand and hit last year's 22% EV mix target – but the need for action became more acute last week when US president Donald Trump announced swingeing 25% import tariffs on all foreign-made cars, a huge blow to the UK car industry, which sent 27% of its output Stateside last year.

As a result, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has accelerated the roll-out of the changes, saying that "the new era of global insecurity means that the government must go further and faster reshaping our economy through the Plan for Change".

The government says the changes will "make it easier for industry to upgrade to make electric vehicles, while delivering the manifesto commitment to stop sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, which will help even more British consumers access the benefits of cheap to run electric vehicles".

It will follow up the revamped ZEV mandate with the unveiling of a "modern industrial strategy" in summer, "which will help British businesses realise the potential of industries of the future".

The UK government is still attempting to negotiate a new trade deal with Trump in a bid to neutralise the impact of the tariff, but ministers are drawing up a list of retaliatory measures the UK could put in place in the coming weeks if he is unsuccessful.