The Vauxhall Corsa GSE has been seen testing ahead of its unveiling later this year, all but completely revealing the styling of the new hot hatch.

Although the prototype’s lurid GSE-themed livery obscures some details, it's evidently a much more aggressive proposition than the standard Corsa Electric, with a prominent front chin spoiler and chunky wheel-arch extensions.

Its aggressive stance hints at its dynamic intent, with its three-spoke wheels jutting farther out of the extended arches than on the regular Corsa and cambered in touring car-like fashion.

Through the windows it appears to have the same single-piece bucket seats as the existing Mokka GSE crossover, to which it will be closely related.

Vauxhall has yet to confirm technical specifications for the Corsa GSE but, given it's based on the same underpinnings as the Mokka GSE, it's likely to reprise that car’s combination of a front-mounted 277bhp motor and a Torsen limited-slip differential.

The Mokka GSE also features a reworked front suspension set-up with extra knuckles to free up space for taller and wider wheels; a quicker steering rack; new anti-roll bars front and rear; and tauter bushings at its back end.

Given that it's significantly smaller than the Mokka GSE, the Corsa GSE is likely to improve on that car’s weight of 1597kg. That may also provide a small bump in range, up from 201 miles between charges.

The Corsa GSE is the latest in a long line of Vauxhall hot hatches, starting with the Chevette HSR, but the first since the Corsa VXR was retired in 2019.

More details will be confirmed when the EV is revealed in full later this year, but pricing is expected to start from around £35,000. The Corsa range currently tops out with the Electric 156PS Ultimate at £33,720.

Stellantis brands have already launched several hot hatches with this 277bhp powertrain, including the Peugeot 208 GTi (due later this year), Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce.