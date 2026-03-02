The first product of a newly German-owned Bentley needed to be the best in years and it needed to be authentic to the brand.

Thankfully, it was both. Having acquired Bentley in 1998, the Volkswagen Group set about reinventing the storied but staid British brand as a thoroughly modern and highly profitable luxury marque to rival Rolls-Royce and Maybach.

Bentley now had easy access to up-to-date chassis and powertrain technology and could profit from huge economies of scale.

Traditionalists may have baulked, but that was a big factor in making the Continental GT (2003-2011) the most affordable Bentley in a long time - its £110,000 price made possible by shared architecture with the Audi A8 and VW Phaeton.

But was it a real Bentley? The figures from our 2003 test suggest so: 13.9mpg (for a real-world range of around 275 miles), a 2385kg kerb weight and a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 pumping out 552bhp and 479lb ft.

Big, boisterous numbers to back the flying B, and stats that seem especially towering in light of the piffling £9000 you can pay for a Conti these days.

Many thought the exterior brash at launch, but nowadays it appears right-sized and restrained. At 4.8m it's barely longer than an Audi A5, and at under 2.0m wide it fits easily into the average parking spot.

The interior is Bentley-esque, though, and holds up brilliantly today. The leather upholstery (from 10 cows) still looks impressive, although this is not a large cabin, especially for those in the back.

Everything you touch feels appropriately expensive, and if you find one with more metal than wood, it won't feel too out of date, ignoring the ancient infotainment.